HS Golf: 2022 Sentinel-area team preview capsules

The August humidity isn’t leaving anytime soon and that means the 2022 high school golf season is beginning to hit its stride.

Below is a look into each Sentinel-area team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cumberland Valley

Head coach: R. Scott Ainscough (2nd season)

Key losses from last year: Brady Davidson, Emily McAninch, Grant Kuffa, Ean Morrison.

Key returning boys golfers: Anthony DePietress, sr.; Ben Trautlein, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: Ella Will, sr.; Megan Fenton, so.

Boys newcomers to watch: Nathaniel Cressler, jr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Eagles lose District 3 Class 3A champion Davidson and girls team mainstay McAninch heading into the season but return a core group on both the boys and girls team that will keep CV in thick of the Commonwealth race.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Carlisle

Head coach: Adam Zigner (2nd season)

Key losses from last year: None.

Key returning boys golfers: Thomas Davenport, sr.; Matt Serafin, sr.; Bryson Gordon, sr.; Richard Kline, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: None.

Boys newcomers to watch: Ayden Burgin, fr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: With Kline and an experienced group of seniors back, the Herd are likely to take another step forward this season.

Cedar Cliff

Head coach: Scott Lackey

Key losses from last year: No information provided.

Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.

Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.

Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Colts look to compete in a strong Keystone Division this year.

Mechanicsburg

Head coach: Doug Erney (17th season)

Key losses from last year: Addison Shover.

Key returning boys golfers: Cody Fey, sr.; Owen McDonnell, sr.; Zach Rengen, so.

Key returning girls golfers: Autumn Peters, sr.; Bailey Torporcer, jr.

Boys newcomers to watch: Dillon Yinger, jr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Off its first division title in 16 seasons, the Wildcats return three of their four starters this year in Fey, McDonnell and Rengen and are due for another run at the crown.

Red Land

Head coach: Jevon Ford (13th season)

Key losses from last year: Mikey Shenk, Olivia Brawner.

Key returning boys golfers: Jesse Strine, sr.; Joel Wickert, sr.; Anderson French, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.

Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Patriots return their most prolific golfer in Strine and have a host of other talent that could give programs in the Keystone a challenge.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Boiling Springs

Head coach: Jim Lithgow (5th season, 19th overall)

Key losses from last year: Josh Hiles, Matt Whare, Owen Metz.

Key returning boys golfers: Nathaniel Harbst, sr.; Colby Bubb, sr.; Austin Fulton, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: Brooke Graham, sr.; Macy Trostle, jr.

Boys newcomers to watch: Logan Wickard, sr.; Garrett Wickard, jr.; Andrew Menke, jr.; Parker Beadmore, so.; Samuel Harbst, so.; James Sias, fr.

Girls newcomers to watch: Addison Fulton, fr.; Cameron Trostle, fr.; Emma Whare, fr.

Outlook: The Bubbler boys will navigate a new terrain this fall with the move up to Class 3A — off two straight District 3 2A team titles — while the girls, led by senior Brooke Graham, eye postseason hardware in 2A.

Camp Hill

Head coach: Barry Reddish (5th season, 10th overall)

Key losses from last year: Paige Richter.

Key returning boys golfers: Jonah Spotts, sr.; Bobby Latham, sr.; John Waldner, so.

Key returning girls golfers: Willow Dixon, sr.

Boys newcomers to watch: Noah Karaschak, jr.; Luke Brown, jr.; Taylor Knight, so.; Gage Myers, so. ; Sam Ellis, so.; Jack Stewart, fr.; Jordan MacCall, fr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Richter, the 2021 PIAA 2A champion, departs the Camp Hill program but Reddish has a wealth of returners that could help the Lions roar to contender status in the Capital.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Jeff Barlup

Key losses from last year: No information provided.

Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.

Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.

Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Panthers look to improve in the Capital.

Trinity

Head coach: Chris Heisey (4th season)

Key losses from last year: James Ulsh.

Key returning boys golfers: Victor Green, sr.; Raj Chima, sr.; Dylan Renne, sr.; Ben Penwell, jr.; Ryan Long, so.; Ivan Laforme, so; Quintin Wise, so.

Key returning girls golfers: Olivia Reynosa, so.

Boys newcomers to watch: Evan Rogalski, jr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Shamrocks lose Ulsh to graduation but have laid the groundwork for an effective starting four this season.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring

Head coach: Andrew Koman (6th season)

Key losses from last year: Trevor Richwine.

Key returning boys golfers: Josh Motter, sr.; Noah Williams, jr.; Parker Drawbaugh, jr.; Ashton Cunningham, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: None.

Boys newcomers to watch: Tommy Copits, sr.; Sheldon Mentzer, sr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: With Motter and a bulk of varsity experience back, the Bulldogs could map out a successful season in the Colonial.

Northern

Head coach: Scott Houseal

Key losses from last year: No information provided.

Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.

Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.

Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Polar Bears angle to improve from last season.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Brad Horgos (11th season)

Key losses from last year: Jeremy Thomas, Vance Kunkle, Jonathan Breaux, Alex Holderbaum.

Key returning boys golfers: Conner Mowers, sr.; Mason Fogelsonger, jr.; Wyatt Knepper, jr.; Carson Stevenson, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: Ava Frontino, so.

Boys newcomers to watch: Ben Horgos, fr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Greyhounds, who come off their best season in program history (18-7 record), will feature a younger outfit on the links this fall with the departure of four starting seniors.