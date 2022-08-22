 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HS Golf

HS Golf: 2022 Mid-Penn schedules

2A Golf Championships 2

Boiling Springs’ Nathaniel Harbst sinks a putt on #1 in the 2021 PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.

 Sentinel File

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Aug. 23

At Centre Hills Country Club, 1 p.m.

Sep. 6

At Sportsman’s Golf Course, noon

Sep. 15

At Rich Valley Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Sep. 19

At Manada Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Aug. 22

At Lewistown Country Club, 1 p.m.

Aug. 25

At Bishop McDevitt, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

At Valley Green Golf Course, noon

Sep. 7

At Iron Valley Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 12

At Carlisle Barracks Golf Club, noon

Sep. 14

At Valley Green Golf Course, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 20

At Range End Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Aug. 22

At Greencastle Golf Club, noon

Aug. 30

At Great Cove Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Sep. 7

At Eagles Crossing Golf Club, 2 p.m.

Sep. 12

At Chambersburg Country Club, 2 p.m.

Sep. 14

At Gettysburg National, noon

Sep. 19

At Range End Golf Course, 2 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Aug. 22

At Harrisburg Country Club, 10 a.m.

Aug. 25

At Colonial Country Club, 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 7

At West Shore Country Club, 2 p.m.

Sep. 12

At Sunset Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 15

At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.

Sep. 19

At Rich Valley Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Sep. 20

At Mayapple Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Tags

