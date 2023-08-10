The 2023 high school golf season has officially teed off and several local golfers made quite the opening statement.

A handful of local teams competed in the Happy Valley Invitational Thursday at Penn State's Blue and White Courses in State College. Among the top finishers were Mechanicsburg’s Zach Rengen, who placed second in the boys competition with a 3-under par 69, and Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein, who tied for 12th with a 2-over 74. In the girls competition, Mechanicsburg’s Bailey Toporcer paced the local band with a 9-over 81 and a t-9 finish while CV’s Megan Fenton placed 11th with an 83.

Rengen’s sterling round included six birdies, four coming on the back nine. The Wildcat junior was even through his first 14 holes before carding three birdies across his last four. Trautlein also recorded six birdies, including five on the back stretch.

Toporcer rolled in four birdies to highlight her 81. After shooting a 44 on the front, she rebounded with a 1-over 37 on the back and birdied three of her final four holes. Fenton’s round was spurred by two birdies, making the front-nine turn at 41 and closing with a 42.

Other local notables were CV’s Trent Samelko (4-over 76), and Mechanicsburg’s Dylan Andersen (82) and Dillon Yinger (83). Red Land had three golfers break 90, including Joel Wickert (84), Aiden French (88) and Bryce Zeiders (89). On the girls side, Mechanicsburg senior Anna Magnelli fired an 89 and CV’s Callie Will shot a 97.

The CV boys finished sixth as a team, with Nathaniel Cressler’s 84 and Carson Twigg’s 87 counting toward the team score. Mechanicsburg placed eighth in the girls competition.

League tournaments begin next week. The Mid-Penn Capital and Colonial Divisions open play Tuesday.

5 local girls to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Macy Trostle, sr., Boiling Springs Trostle has had a front-row seat to success in Bubbletown the last two years with outgoing teammate Brooke Graham having one of the most storied careers in program history. Trostle looks to write her own chapter this fall and has laid the foundation with a 10th-place medal at the 2022 conference championships. Megan Fenton, jr., Cumberland Valley Fenton was the lone local girl to advance to the 2022 3A state championships. She reeled in a batch of postseason accolades last season, including bronze-medal honors at Mid-Penns (87) and a seventh-place finish at districts with scores of 85 and 83. Fenton capped a supreme sophomore season with a two-day 176 in her first PIAA appearance. Bailey Toporcer, sr., Mechanicsburg Toporcer has been knocking on the state tournament door each of the last two years and has the experience and resume to complete her pursuit this fall. She carded a two-day 184 at districts last season and collected fifth-place laurels at Mid-Penns with an 89. Toporcer also improved her regular-season average from her sophomore year, compiling an 89.4 mark. Anna Magnelli, sr., Mechanicsburg Magnelli kept stride with her Wildcat teammate and advanced to the second day of the 2022 District 3 championships, finishing with rounds 99 and 102. Her 101 at the Mid-Penn tournament secured her spot in districts and nearly helped Mechanicsburg upset CV for the conference 3A team title. Ava Frontino, jr., Shippensburg Frontino took another step forward last fall, setting up for more success in year three. Frontino qualified for her first District 3 3A championships with a 103 at Mid-Penns. While she didn’t advance to Day 2 of districts, she rolled in a respectable 107 in first-round play.

5 local boys to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Austin Fulton, sr., Boiling Springs Coming off their fourth consecutive Mid-Penn Capital title, Fulton will head a younger Bubbler corps this fall in the quest for a five-peat. Fulton served as Boiling Springs’ No. 2 golfer last season, firing a collection of rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. His consistency guided him to a District 3 Class 3A championships berth after carding an 83 at the Mid-Penn tournament. Ben Trautlein, sr., Cumberland Valley All eyes are on Trautlein entering his senior year after a sterling 2022 postseason run that included District 3 3A silver. Trautlein endorsed rounds of 77 and 70 to claim second place and coupled the top 2 finish with a seventh-place medal at Mid-Penns. CV’s incoming captain also qualified for his first PIAA tournament, finishing in a tie for 52nd, and measured the fourth-best average in the conference (75) during the regular season. Trent Samelko, jr., Cumberland Valley A sharpshooter in ice hockey, Samelko developed a similar reputation in his second year on the links. Samelko reached the second day of the 2022 District 3 3A championships, recording rounds of 79 and 80. He signed off on an 84 at the conference championships and completed his regular season with a 79 average. Zach Rengen, jr., Mechanicsburg Rengen helped usher in a new era of Mechanicsburg golf across his first two years, as the Wildcats captured back-to-back Keystone Division titles behind a pair of undefeated regular seasons. Rengen scaled the Mid-Penn championship mountain last fall in a nine-way playoff, shooting an 84, and carded an 82 in his first round at the district championships. Anderson French, sr., Red Land French, known for his power on the baseball diamond, fashioned a similar label on the links last fall. He emerged from the Mid-Penn qualifier with the top score (79) and forged a run to the District 3 tournament, securing a spot through the nine-way playoff at the conference championships. French’s postseason push ended with an 87 in the first round of districts.