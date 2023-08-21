Behind Zach Rengen’s even par 72, Dylan Andersen’s 76 and Dillon Yinger’s 78, the Mechanicsburg boys golf team surged to its first Mid-Penn Keystone sweep of the season Monday at Lewistown Country Club.

The Wildcats punched a team score of 316, topping second-place Carlisle by 18 strokes. Along with Rengen, Andersen and Yinger’s rounds, Luke Bencivenga contributed a 90 for the final score in the team total.

Rengen, who grabbed low-medalist honors for the second consecutive match, carded two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars during his round. The Mechanicsburg junior opened his day 2-over par through his first six holes, but responded with back-to-back birdies on holes 8 and 9. He recorded nine straight pars on the back nine.

Carlisle earned the tiebreaker for second place against Red Land at 334 strokes and was paced by Ayden Burgen’s 73 and Cayden Plank’s 80. Cooper Maschmeyer eclipsed the 90s barrier with an 89 while Richard Kline carded a 92.

For Red Land, Anderson French shot a 77. Younger brother Aiden signed off on an 82, and Joel Wickert finished with an 84. Bryce Zeiders’ 91 was the fourth counting score.

Trinity takes Capital match

Trinity also reeled in its first sweep of the season in Monday’s Capital Division match at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. The Shamrocks edged second place Boiling Springs by two strokes, winning with a team score of 345.

Ivan LaForme’s 84 led the way for the ‘Rocks, and teammates Ben Penwell, Jacob Varner and Ryan Long also broke 90 with rounds of 85 and a pair of 88s.

Austin Fulton, who was the division’s low medalist at the season opener, fired an 84 to pace Boiling Springs. James Sias and Sam Harbst followed with rounds of 86 and 87, and Garrett Wickard’s 90 accounted for the final counting score.

East Pennsboro placed third with a team score of 350. Mason Smith shot an 84 to lead the Panthers while Brody Rafferty and Blake Pasada penciled an 86 and 87. Camp Hill, which finished fifth at 393, received an 85 from Jack Stewart.

Northern bounces back

After some uncharacteristic rounds at Greencastle Golf Course Thursday, Northern rebounded Monday at Waynesboro Country Club, sweeping the field behind a team score of 326. The Polar Bears bested host Waynesboro by one stroke and Shippensburg by three.

Paving the way were brothers Logan and Garrett White with rounds of 76 and 77. Northern’s one-two punch was complemented by Josh Danz’s 86 and Kooper Cunningham’s 87.

Shippensburg broke a program record with its third-place tally and team score of 329. Mason Fogelsonger fired a 77 to set the tone while Ben Horgos rolled in a 79, and Wyatt Knepper punched an 81. Jack Johnson rounded out the scoring quartet with a 92.

5 local girls to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Macy Trostle, sr., Boiling Springs Trostle has had a front-row seat to success in Bubbletown the last two years with outgoing teammate Brooke Graham having one of the most storied careers in program history. Trostle looks to write her own chapter this fall and has laid the foundation with a 10th-place medal at the 2022 conference championships. Megan Fenton, jr., Cumberland Valley Fenton was the lone local girl to advance to the 2022 3A state championships. She reeled in a batch of postseason accolades last season, including bronze-medal honors at Mid-Penns (87) and a seventh-place finish at districts with scores of 85 and 83. Fenton capped a supreme sophomore season with a two-day 176 in her first PIAA appearance. Bailey Toporcer, sr., Mechanicsburg Toporcer has been knocking on the state tournament door each of the last two years and has the experience and resume to complete her pursuit this fall. She carded a two-day 184 at districts last season and collected fifth-place laurels at Mid-Penns with an 89. Toporcer also improved her regular-season average from her sophomore year, compiling an 89.4 mark. Anna Magnelli, sr., Mechanicsburg Magnelli kept stride with her Wildcat teammate and advanced to the second day of the 2022 District 3 championships, finishing with rounds 99 and 102. Her 101 at the Mid-Penn tournament secured her spot in districts and nearly helped Mechanicsburg upset CV for the conference 3A team title. Ava Frontino, jr., Shippensburg Frontino took another step forward last fall, setting up for more success in year three. Frontino qualified for her first District 3 3A championships with a 103 at Mid-Penns. While she didn’t advance to Day 2 of districts, she rolled in a respectable 107 in first-round play.

5 local boys to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Austin Fulton, sr., Boiling Springs Coming off their fourth consecutive Mid-Penn Capital title, Fulton will head a younger Bubbler corps this fall in the quest for a five-peat. Fulton served as Boiling Springs’ No. 2 golfer last season, firing a collection of rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. His consistency guided him to a District 3 Class 3A championships berth after carding an 83 at the Mid-Penn tournament. Ben Trautlein, sr., Cumberland Valley All eyes are on Trautlein entering his senior year after a sterling 2022 postseason run that included District 3 3A silver. Trautlein endorsed rounds of 77 and 70 to claim second place and coupled the top 2 finish with a seventh-place medal at Mid-Penns. CV’s incoming captain also qualified for his first PIAA tournament, finishing in a tie for 52nd, and measured the fourth-best average in the conference (75) during the regular season. Trent Samelko, jr., Cumberland Valley A sharpshooter in ice hockey, Samelko developed a similar reputation in his second year on the links. Samelko reached the second day of the 2022 District 3 3A championships, recording rounds of 79 and 80. He signed off on an 84 at the conference championships and completed his regular season with a 79 average. Zach Rengen, jr., Mechanicsburg Rengen helped usher in a new era of Mechanicsburg golf across his first two years, as the Wildcats captured back-to-back Keystone Division titles behind a pair of undefeated regular seasons. Rengen scaled the Mid-Penn championship mountain last fall in a nine-way playoff, shooting an 84, and carded an 82 in his first round at the district championships. Anderson French, sr., Red Land French, known for his power on the baseball diamond, fashioned a similar label on the links last fall. He emerged from the Mid-Penn qualifier with the top score (79) and forged a run to the District 3 tournament, securing a spot through the nine-way playoff at the conference championships. French’s postseason push ended with an 87 in the first round of districts.