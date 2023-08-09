The August humidity isn’t leaving anytime soon, and that means the 2023 high school golf season is ready to tee off.

Below is a look at each Sentinel-area team based on information provided by area coaches. If a coach didn't provide any information, no information will be listed for that team.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Head coach: R. Scott Ainscough (3rd season)

Key losses from last year: Anthony DePietress, Carson French, Cambria Crossley, Ella Will.

Key returning boys golfers: Ben Trautlein, sr.; Nathaniel Cressler, sr.; Trent Samelko, jr.; Carson Twigg, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: Megan Fenton, jr.

Boys newcomers to watch: Brandon Weiseman, jr.; Carson Will, fr.; Ryan Davis, fr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Depth is one of the Eagles’ strengths heading into the 2023 campaign. Trautlein, Samelko and Fenton are in the running for postseason hardware and could spark another set of postseason entries from a younger CV corps.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CARLISLE

Head coach: Joe Conklin (1st season)

Key losses from last year: Bryson Gordon, Matt Serafin, Thomas Davenport.

Key returning boys golfers: Richard Kline, sr.; Ayden Burgin, so; Cooper Maschmeyer, so.

Key returning girls golfers: None.

Boys newcomers to watch: Cayden Plank, sr.; Lucas Ream, jr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Kline will lead the Herd back into battle this fall. After losing a large senior group, expect Carlisle’s underclassmen to step forward with some counting scores during the regular season.

CEDAR CLIFF

Head coach: Scott Lackey

Key losses from last year: No information provided.

Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.

Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.

Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Colts look to improve in the Keystone.

MECHANICSBURG

Head coach: Doug Erney (18th season)

Key losses from last year: Cody Fey, Owen McDonnell.

Key returning boys golfers: Dillon Yinger, sr.; Lukas Paull, sr.; Zach Rengen, jr.; Dylan Anderson, jr.

Key returning girls golfers: Bailey Torporcer, sr.; Anna Magnelli, sr.; Lily Anderson, so.

Boys newcomers to watch: None.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Wildcats, winners of the last two Keystone titles after authoring undefeated regular seasons, have some holes to address this fall. Yinger and Rengen will attempt to steer the boys to a three-peat while Toporcer and Magnelli highlight a promising girls squad.

RED LAND

Head coach: Jevon Ford (14th season)

Key losses from last year: Jesse Strine.

Key returning boys golfers: Anderson French, sr.; Joel Wickert, sr.; Aiden French, so.

Key returning girls golfers: Karsyn Peifer, jr.

Boys newcomers to watch: Bryce Zeiders, sr.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Ford praised the Patriots depth entering the season. With the French brothers and Wickert at the top of the starting lineup, Red Land expects to compete for the Keystone crown.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

BOILING SPRINGS

Head coach: Jim Lithgow (6th season, 20th overall)

Key losses from last year: Brooke Graham, Nathaniel Harbst, Colby Bubb

Key returning boys golfers: Austin Fulton, sr.; Garrett Wickard, sr.; Andrew Menke, sr.; Samuel Harbst, jr.; James Sias, so.

Key returning girls golfers: Macy Trostle, sr.; Cameron Trostle, so.; Addison Fulton, so.; Emma Whare, so.

Boys newcomers to watch: Parker Beadmore, jr.; Cody Schaffer, so.

Girls newcomers to watch: Emma Morgan, fr.

Outlook: Boiling Springs has ruled the Capital roost the last four years and could be in position for a fifth straight title. Fulton, the Bubblers top returner, has a balanced lineup behind him that will test the rest of the division. On the girls side, Macy Trostle captains a group that has high postseason aspirations.

CAMP HILL

Head coach: Erik Novak (1st season)

Key losses from last year: No information provided

Key returning boys golfers: No information provided

Key returning girls golfers: No information provided

Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided

Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided

Outlook: Camp Hill aims to challenge in the Capital despite turnover in both the boys and girls teams.

EAST PENNSBORO

Head coach: Jeff Barlup

Key losses from last year: No information provided.

Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.

Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.

Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Panthers look to improve in the Capital.

TRINITY

Head coach: Chris Heisey (5th season)

Key losses from last year: Victor Green, Dylan Renne.

Key returning boys golfers: Ben Penwell, sr.; Evan Rogalski, sr.; Ryan Long, jr.; Ivan LaForme, jr; Jacob Varner, jr.; Ethan Brown.

Key returning girls golfers: Addyson Hoover.

Boys newcomers to watch: Max Wheeler.

Girls newcomers to watch: Claire Grindle, fr.

Outlook: The Shamrocks are one team chasing Boiling Springs for top honors. Trinity returns a wealth of experience this fall and could see productivity from its group of underclassmen.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

BIG SPRING

Head coach: Josh Petty (1st season)

Key losses from last year: Josh Motter.

Key returning boys golfers: Noah Williams, sr.; Parker Drawbaugh, sr.; Ashton Cunningham, sr.

Key returning girls golfers: None.

Boys newcomers to watch: Owen Hutchinson, sr.; Blake Wenger, sr.

Girls newcomers to watch: Abbie Rosenberry, sr.

Outlook: The Bulldogs return most of their starting lineup from last season. Under a new head coach, Big Spring looks to climb the Colonial ladder.

NORTHERN

Head coach: Kurt Kluck

Key losses from last year: Jailyn Parrish.

Key returning boys golfers: Garrett White, sr.; Josh Danz, sr.; Logan White, jr.; Luke Klawitter, jr.; Kyle Miller; Josh Hoover.

Key returning girls golfers: Maura Pandya, jr.; Hayden Garverick, so.

Boys newcomers to watch: None.

Girls newcomers to watch: Cassidy Sadler, sr.; Lily Klawitter, sr.

Outlook: The Polar Bears are concentrating on a pair of Colonial titles this fall with experience back on both the boys and girls team.

SHIPPENSBURG

Head coach: Brad Horgos (12th season)

Key losses from last year: None.

Key returning boys golfers: Mason Fogelsonger, sr.; Wyatt Knepper, sr.; Jack Johnson, jr.; Ben Horgos, so.

Key returning girls golfers: Ava Frontino, jr.

Boys newcomers to watch: Brayden Mitchell, so.; Bray Ochs, so.

Girls newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Greyhounds will be competitive in the Colonial this season after retaining the majority of their starting lineup. Fogelsonger will be the big swinger of the pack while Frontino is expected to contribute to the boys team score in her third year.

5 local girls to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Macy Trostle, sr., Boiling Springs Trostle has had a front-row seat to success in Bubbletown the last two years with outgoing teammate Brooke Graham having one of the most storied careers in program history. Trostle looks to write her own chapter this fall and has laid the foundation with a 10th-place medal at the 2022 conference championships. Megan Fenton, jr., Cumberland Valley Fenton was the lone local girl to advance to the 2022 3A state championships. She reeled in a batch of postseason accolades last season, including bronze-medal honors at Mid-Penns (87) and a seventh-place finish at districts with scores of 85 and 83. Fenton capped a supreme sophomore season with a two-day 176 in her first PIAA appearance. Bailey Toporcer, sr., Mechanicsburg Toporcer has been knocking on the state tournament door each of the last two years and has the experience and resume to complete her pursuit this fall. She carded a two-day 184 at districts last season and collected fifth-place laurels at Mid-Penns with an 89. Toporcer also improved her regular-season average from her sophomore year, compiling an 89.4 mark. Anna Magnelli, sr., Mechanicsburg Magnelli kept stride with her Wildcat teammate and advanced to the second day of the 2022 District 3 championships, finishing with rounds 99 and 102. Her 101 at the Mid-Penn tournament secured her spot in districts and nearly helped Mechanicsburg upset CV for the conference 3A team title. Ava Frontino, jr., Shippensburg Frontino took another step forward last fall, setting up for more success in year three. Frontino qualified for her first District 3 3A championships with a 103 at Mid-Penns. While she didn’t advance to Day 2 of districts, she rolled in a respectable 107 in first-round play.

5 local boys to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Austin Fulton, sr., Boiling Springs Coming off their fourth consecutive Mid-Penn Capital title, Fulton will head a younger Bubbler corps this fall in the quest for a five-peat. Fulton served as Boiling Springs’ No. 2 golfer last season, firing a collection of rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. His consistency guided him to a District 3 Class 3A championships berth after carding an 83 at the Mid-Penn tournament. Ben Trautlein, sr., Cumberland Valley All eyes are on Trautlein entering his senior year after a sterling 2022 postseason run that included District 3 3A silver. Trautlein endorsed rounds of 77 and 70 to claim second place and coupled the top 2 finish with a seventh-place medal at Mid-Penns. CV’s incoming captain also qualified for his first PIAA tournament, finishing in a tie for 52nd, and measured the fourth-best average in the conference (75) during the regular season. Trent Samelko, jr., Cumberland Valley A sharpshooter in ice hockey, Samelko developed a similar reputation in his second year on the links. Samelko reached the second day of the 2022 District 3 3A championships, recording rounds of 79 and 80. He signed off on an 84 at the conference championships and completed his regular season with a 79 average. Zach Rengen, jr., Mechanicsburg Rengen helped usher in a new era of Mechanicsburg golf across his first two years, as the Wildcats captured back-to-back Keystone Division titles behind a pair of undefeated regular seasons. Rengen scaled the Mid-Penn championship mountain last fall in a nine-way playoff, shooting an 84, and carded an 82 in his first round at the district championships. Anderson French, sr., Red Land French, known for his power on the baseball diamond, fashioned a similar label on the links last fall. He emerged from the Mid-Penn qualifier with the top score (79) and forged a run to the District 3 tournament, securing a spot through the nine-way playoff at the conference championships. French’s postseason push ended with an 87 in the first round of districts.