Here are the 2023 high school golf schedules for Sentinel-area teams.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
At Gettysburg National, 11 a.m.
At Sunset Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
At Penn National Golf Club, noon
Thursday, Aug. 17
At Hershey Country Club, 1 p.m.
at Greencastle Golf Club, noon
Friday, Aug. 18
At Valley Green Golf Course, noon
Monday, Aug. 21
At Lewistown Country Club, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
At Colonial Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
At Colonial Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 28
At West Shore Country Club, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
at Eagles Crossing Golf Club, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
At Rich Valley Golf Course, 11 a.m.
At Carlisle Barracks Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
At Sportsman’s Golf Course, noon
Tuesday, Sept. 12
at Chambersburg Country Club, 2 p.m.
At Mayapple Golf Course, noon
Wednesday, Sept. 13
At Valley Green Golf Course, noon
Thursday, Sept. 14
At Manada Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
At West Shore Country Club, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
at Range End Golf Course, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.
Photos: 2022 PIAA Golf Championships in State College
PIAA Golf 1.JPG
PIAA Golf 2.JPG
PIAA Golf 3.JPG
PIAA Golf 4.JPG
PIAA Golf 5.JPG
PIAA Golf 6.JPG
PIAA Golf 7.JPG
PIAA Golf 8.JPG
PIAA Golf 9.JPG
PIAA Golf 10.JPG
PIAA Golf 11.JPG
PIAA Golf 12.JPG
PIAA Golf 13.JPG
PIAA Golf 14.JPG
PIAA Golf 15.JPG
PIAA Golf 16.JPG
PIAA Golf 17.JPG
PIAA Golf 18.JPG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!