'He's the ray of sunshine': Noah Weaver provides Red Land golf positive mentality as team manager

Anderson French asked team manger Noah Weaver the line on a putt during a Red Land golf practice.

“Just go a cup right of the hole,” Weaver told French.

“I hit it directly where he told me to and it went right at the cup,” French said. “He’s so much fun to be around. I love hanging out with him, and honestly, he’s just a great friend.”

Weaver, a senior, is autistic, which can affect verbal and nonverbal communication and social interaction. The 2022 campaign is his first and only season as the Patriots' team manager, but his impact on the Red Land program will live for years thanks to the uplifting attitude, joking nature and relaxing presence he brings to the links every day.

“He’s just been the biggest supporter,” French said. “He comes out, and he plays our practice rounds with us. He's always a positive guy. He's always smiling and laughing. Golf is a very mentally draining sport whenever you're not playing well, and I think he's kind of the ray of sunshine to bring the spirit up on the golf course.”

Weaver didn’t give golf a thought until December 2021 when his ski coach said his level of patience would fit well with the sport. Since second grade, Weaver’s been involved in the Special Olympics, starting in track and field and transitioning to skiing. Weaver competes in Unified bocce — which is an official PIAA sport — and volunteers to mentor younger kids who also participate in the Special Olympics.

Weaver's experiences with the Special Olympics granted him the opportunity to try his hand at golf. He began learning the basics in June and participated in Range End Golf Club’s Tuesday program over the summer.

His time as Red Land’s team manager has also bolstered his knowledge and love for the game.

“I just like seeing people hit the ball really far and seeing those good putting shots,” Weaver said.

Along with absorbing the skills of golf, Weaver has helped head coach Jevon Ford with an array of duties. Weaver’s primary job was helping Ford submit scores on the Golf Genius app during the Keystone Division’s regular-season matches.

Ford joked that Weaver became more acclimated with Golf Genius then some of the division’s coaches.

“Noah sits there with one of us as a coach driving along, and he's there plugging in numbers hole after hole and then he's watching the leaderboard, so he's become a fan of the sport,” Ford said. “He’s watching (the scores) and going, ‘Oh, man, we just fell behind Mechanicsburg or we're in front of this team,’ so he's watching the leaderboard as a team and as an individual and he's getting used to that. And again, I think the game of golf, I think a few months ago, Noah didn't really know golf and now he really appreciates it.”

Weaver also hits the links with the Patriots. Ahead of last week’s Mid-Penn Championships, Weaver tagged along with French, Ford and fellow senior Jesse Strine for some practice rounds at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. While French and Strine prepared for the Mid-Penn tournament, Weaver and Ford alternated shots across the 18-hole track.

“That I get to spend like four hours of the school day outside and enjoying nature,” Weaver said of his favorite part about the golf team.

The practice rounds and the tournament were one of several instances where Weaver helped mellow French and Strine’s nerves. Throughout their practice sessions, and in some cases during the championships, French and Strine succumbed to the challenges of the par-72 course.

With Weaver's guidance, Strine and French persevered and qualified for Friday and Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Championships at Briarwood Golf Club in York. Strine shot a 10-over par 82 and tied for 11th at Mid-Penns while French punched his ticket in a nine-way playoff for the final six district entries, firing a 14-over par 86.

“To have a presence there that can be calming and can be relaxing, to me, that's a big part of what Noah brings to the team,” Ford said. “And so we were glad for the opportunity to be able to bring Noah along with us. We’re sad that we only get him this year, but very, very glad that he can come out and join us this fall.”

Weaver is also teaching his teammates lessons off the links, even if he doesn’t recognize it.

“Noah is such a positive kid," French said. "Even though things may not be the best circumstances for him, he’s always such a positive person. And I've been trying to take that into basically my golf game, my baseball game, everything like that, all sports, school, just being a better person and just trying to have a positive outlook on life."

French and Strine are scheduled to tee off at 10 a.m. Friday, vying to secure two of 18 3A entries into the PIAA Championships.

Regardless of outcome, Weaver will be the pair’s biggest supporter and ray of sunshine.

“There are kids like Noah who were not blessed in a certain way whenever they were born, and he's taken that to a new level and he thinks, ‘I'm going to be positive,’ and I love that spirit about him,” French said. “I think that's why that positive mentality is so contagious around the team.”