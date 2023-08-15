FAIRFIELD — Northern senior Garrett White and head coach Kurt Kluck stood to the side of the 18th green at Gettysburg National Golf Club Tuesday and watched as sophomore Logan White, Garrett’s brother, attempted a 5-foot putt.

Garrett was in the clubhouse with a 7-over par 78, and the impression was Logan needed the putt to shoot a 77.

“I thought for sure the nerves were gonna get (Logan),” Kluck said with a laugh. “But I said to Garrett, ‘Your little brother is growing up in front of your eyes.’ That pressure didn't bother him one bit. He was putting that thing to the back of the cup. There's definitely some (brotherly competition) between them, but they're also very close to each other to the fact that they cheer each other on a lot.”

Logan’s 5-footer, it later turned out, was to tie his older brother. Behind their 78s, an 85 from Kyle Miller and an 86 from Josh Hoover, the Polar Bears roared to a team score of 327 strokes to top the Mid-Penn Colonial field in the division’s opening match. Shippensburg finished third at 335 — one off second place Waynesboro — behind Mason Fogelsonger’s 79 and Ben Horgos’ 83 while Big Spring, paced by Noah Williams’ 87, placed sixth.

Waynesboro’s Tyler Fortney was the match low medalist with a 1-over 72.

“I think it's just good momentum for the team,” Garrett White said. “I think we know we can win now. I don't think we've done that in the past before, but that's just the expectation moving forward.”

Northern entered the year with title aspirations, returning all but one golfer between both the boys and girls teams. Kluck thought the Polar Bears’ depth would play to their advantage. Tuesday’s round was a product of the belief.

Northern fielded seven golfers Tuesday, and even with three scores exempt from the team total, every player carded a 98 or lower.

“It showed the depth,” Kluck said. “Just the fact that even our (No.) 4 and (No.) 5 actually had struggled early, they knew to kind of keep grinding it out. As much as Garrett and Logan’s 78s … were great, it was those last two scores that pushed us over the top. So that's something we’ve really talked about. It's, ‘Yes, it's a bad round. But don't give up because if it ends up being a 94, it could be the difference.’”

Garrett and Logan took different paths to 78. Garrett parred his first nine holes before struggling with the driver on the back and relying on his short game to salvage a 43. Logan thrived off the tee but couldn’t dial in the irons to set up makeable birdies.

The brothers agreed they also left some strokes on the green.

“I was able to get up and down a lot,” Logan White said. “I scrambled for a 78.”

There was also trust in their teammates a few holes behind.

“I think when all seven of us play well, everyone can shoot 80s, maybe 70s,” Garrett White said. “It's always competitive, especially in practice.”

Shippensburg’s Wyatt Knepper and Jack Johnson also fared well in their season debut, signing off on an 85 and 88 to contribute to the Greyhounds’ score. Big Spring’s Parker Drawbaugh fired a career-best 93.

In Capital action

The Capital Division also held its first match of the year Tuesday at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown. Boiling Springs secured the sweep with a team score of 322, spurred by Austin Fulton's 76 and Garrett Wickard's 79. Samuel Harbst's 83 and James Sias' 84 counted as the Bubblers' third and fourth scores.

East Pennsboro corralled second, as Mason Smith's 82 and 84s from Christian Roach, Isaac Gilbert and Blake Pasada led to a 334 team score. Trinity finished third at 343 behind Jacob Varner's 80 and Ryan Long's 82.

5 local girls to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Macy Trostle, sr., Boiling Springs Trostle has had a front-row seat to success in Bubbletown the last two years with outgoing teammate Brooke Graham having one of the most storied careers in program history. Trostle looks to write her own chapter this fall and has laid the foundation with a 10th-place medal at the 2022 conference championships. Megan Fenton, jr., Cumberland Valley Fenton was the lone local girl to advance to the 2022 3A state championships. She reeled in a batch of postseason accolades last season, including bronze-medal honors at Mid-Penns (87) and a seventh-place finish at districts with scores of 85 and 83. Fenton capped a supreme sophomore season with a two-day 176 in her first PIAA appearance. Bailey Toporcer, sr., Mechanicsburg Toporcer has been knocking on the state tournament door each of the last two years and has the experience and resume to complete her pursuit this fall. She carded a two-day 184 at districts last season and collected fifth-place laurels at Mid-Penns with an 89. Toporcer also improved her regular-season average from her sophomore year, compiling an 89.4 mark. Anna Magnelli, sr., Mechanicsburg Magnelli kept stride with her Wildcat teammate and advanced to the second day of the 2022 District 3 championships, finishing with rounds 99 and 102. Her 101 at the Mid-Penn tournament secured her spot in districts and nearly helped Mechanicsburg upset CV for the conference 3A team title. Ava Frontino, jr., Shippensburg Frontino took another step forward last fall, setting up for more success in year three. Frontino qualified for her first District 3 3A championships with a 103 at Mid-Penns. While she didn’t advance to Day 2 of districts, she rolled in a respectable 107 in first-round play.

5 local boys to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Austin Fulton, sr., Boiling Springs Coming off their fourth consecutive Mid-Penn Capital title, Fulton will head a younger Bubbler corps this fall in the quest for a five-peat. Fulton served as Boiling Springs’ No. 2 golfer last season, firing a collection of rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. His consistency guided him to a District 3 Class 3A championships berth after carding an 83 at the Mid-Penn tournament. Ben Trautlein, sr., Cumberland Valley All eyes are on Trautlein entering his senior year after a sterling 2022 postseason run that included District 3 3A silver. Trautlein endorsed rounds of 77 and 70 to claim second place and coupled the top 2 finish with a seventh-place medal at Mid-Penns. CV’s incoming captain also qualified for his first PIAA tournament, finishing in a tie for 52nd, and measured the fourth-best average in the conference (75) during the regular season. Trent Samelko, jr., Cumberland Valley A sharpshooter in ice hockey, Samelko developed a similar reputation in his second year on the links. Samelko reached the second day of the 2022 District 3 3A championships, recording rounds of 79 and 80. He signed off on an 84 at the conference championships and completed his regular season with a 79 average. Zach Rengen, jr., Mechanicsburg Rengen helped usher in a new era of Mechanicsburg golf across his first two years, as the Wildcats captured back-to-back Keystone Division titles behind a pair of undefeated regular seasons. Rengen scaled the Mid-Penn championship mountain last fall in a nine-way playoff, shooting an 84, and carded an 82 in his first round at the district championships. Anderson French, sr., Red Land French, known for his power on the baseball diamond, fashioned a similar label on the links last fall. He emerged from the Mid-Penn qualifier with the top score (79) and forged a run to the District 3 tournament, securing a spot through the nine-way playoff at the conference championships. French’s postseason push ended with an 87 in the first round of districts.