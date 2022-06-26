Golf: Brady Davidson, Paige Richter, Brooke Graham among local field to tee off at PA Junior Amateurs

The Pennsylvania Golf Association Boys and Girls Junior Amateur Championships are set to tee off Monday and Tuesday and seven local golfers will be hitting the links.

Three Sentinel-area golfers represent the boys field, including Cumberland Valley grad Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley rising senior Anthony DePietress and Trinity grad James Ulsh. The girls contingent, headlined by Camp Hill product and defending PIAA Class 2A champion Paige Richter, also includes a duo of rising seniors in Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham and Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon. Cumberland Valley rising sophomore Megan Fenton rounds out the girls outfit.

The boys championship will take place at Hershey Country Club (East) and the girls at Lebanon Country Club. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. for the boys — they’ll tee off both holes 1 and 10 — and at 8 a.m. for the girls.

Ahead of Monday’s events, here’s a look into each local golfer:

Boys at Hershey Country Club (East)

Brady Davidson (12:40 p.m., Hole 10): Davidson enters Monday’s tournament with budding momentum from his senior campaign. The CV alumnus mined gold at the District 3 Class 3A Championships last fall, firing a two-day score of 144 at Honey Run Golf Club in York. Davidson followed the top honor with a tied for 18th finish at states — where he carded a 75 — and signed off on a 76 at the Mid-Penn Championships. Davidson was the 2021 All-Sentinel Boys Golfer of the Year.

Anthony DePietress (9:10 a.m., Hole 10): DePietress is shaping up to be the Eagles’ No. 1 threat in matches this fall — with Davidson’s departure and a superb junior season. The CV rising senior just missed the cut for states at districts last year, falling in a seven-way tie where five entries advanced. Still, DePietress forged rounds of 74 and 80 at districts and shot a 79 at Mid-Penns to help the Eagles capture the Class 3A title.

James Ulsh (1:50 p.m., Hole 1): The former Trinity mainstay, and arguably the most seasoned golfer of the local band, Ulsh comes to Hershey Country Club Monday following another memorable prep season. In his final go-round with the Shamrocks, Ulsh placed first in the 2A field at Mid-Penns with a 78, t-7 at districts with a combined score of 169 and fired an 81 at states for a t-27th. Ulsh received All-Sentinel recognition all four years on the high school circuit.

Girls at Lebanon Country Club

Paige Richter (10:50 a.m., Hole 1): A championship Tuesday would almost feel like par for the course for Richter. The Camp Hill alumna and Bucknell University pledge comes off a historic senior season where she ran the gauntlet, claiming Mid-Penn, District 3 2A and PIAA 2A gold. At states, she rolled in a 73 and finished her two-day District 3 bow at 2-under par. A 1-under 71 at Mid-Penns topped off the triple crown. Richter has one state, two District 3 and three Mid-Penn titles to show for in her storied prep career.

Brooke Graham (10:30 a.m., Hole 1): One of, if not the biggest piece, in Boiling Springs’ upturn the last three seasons, Graham is poised to attack the Lebanon track Monday and Tuesday. A 2021 All-Sentinel First Team awardee, the Bubbler rising senior authored a Day 2 77 for a silver-medal finish at districts, t-6th at states with an 80 and nabbed fourth place at Mid-Penns. She also helped steer Boiling Springs to its third straight Mid-Penn Capital crown and back-to-back District 3 2A team titles.

Willow Dixon (11:10 a.m., Hole 1): Dixon cast her own spotlight last fall despite Richter’s famed season. The Camp Hill rising senior worked her way around the postseason leaderboards with a fourth-place finish at districts and carded a respectable 86 at Mid-Penns, boosting the Lions to the 2A girls crown. In her PIAA debut, she shot a 95, which sealed a t-26 finish.

Megan Fenton (9:00 a.m, Hole 1): The youngest of the local group, Fenton exhibited promise in her emerging campaign. Along with senior captain Emily McAninch, Fenton helped the Eagle girls soar to District 3 3A gold and punch CV’s ticket to states. Fenton posted rounds of 102 and a pair of 104s across her debut postseason.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

