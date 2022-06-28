Golf: Brady Davidson claims share of fifth place at PA Boys Junior Amateur

HERSHEY — Sometimes the smallest intangible can change the trajectory and outcome on a round of golf.

That was the case for Cumberland Valley graduate Brady Davidson Monday and Tuesday in the two-day Pennsylvania Golf Association Junior Boys Amateur Championship at Hershey Country Club’s East Course. That small intangible for the reigning District 3 Class 3A champion didn’t come in the form of mechanics, course conditions or better equipment in the bag.

Rather, the small intangible that helped uplift Davidson in the 36-hole tournament: close friend and former CV golf teammate Grant Kuffa, who served as Davidson’s caddie.

Throughout Davidson’s two-day showing, Kuffa helped Davidson traverse high-pressure shots, read greens and work through club selections. With Kuffa on the bag, Davidson fired a combined 1-under par at the junior amateur showcase — he shot a 1-over par 72 Monday and a 2-under par 69 Tuesday — and claimed a share of fifth place.

“Grant was a real trooper, and it was nice to not have to carry the bag, especially when it got a little hot out there today. Balls were cleaned perfectly, wedges were a little dirty at times but we’ll let that slide,” Davidson said with a laugh.

“But Grant was a big help out there. He helped me read greens, talked me into good club selections, talked me out of bad club selections.”

Davidson was one of three local golfers in the field, as Trinity alumnus James Ulsh carded an overall 12-over par and CV rising senior Anthony DePietress rolled in a two-day 16-over par. The trio, all of whom represented Carlisle Country Club, combined for a team score of 27-over par (453 strokes) and secured sixth place.

Ulsh took a 3-over par 74 into Tuesday’s second round before shooting a 9-over 80 to complete his two-day affair. DePietress remained consistent across his junior amateur debut with a 7-over par 78 Monday and an 80 Tuesday.

Huntsville Golf Club’s Logan Paczewski won the tournament at 7-under par.

“Keep the energy up,” DePietress said of what he can extract from the tournament. “It definitely wasn't the best conditions yesterday (Monday), so that was kind of hard to tell what I could take from that, but I just guess stay out of your own head. I always have a little string of bogeys going on, but I seem to persevere and get through that little bit, which I did today. … I can take a little bit from it — take some confidence and move on from it.”

With polar opposite days in weather — rain Monday and sunny skies Tuesday — the Hershey track presented its different sets of challenges. Rain-soaked greens Monday turned to faster greens Tuesday and the opportunity to lift, clean and place from the fairway Tuesday was rescinded due to the drier conditions.

However, Davidson tackled the plethora of ebbs and flows head on, specifically by gaining steam on his final nine holes. After an even par front nine Monday, which included three straight birdies, Davidson upped the performance Tuesday with a 3-under par back nine, where he birdied holes 11, 12 and 14.

Davidson didn’t feel he struck the ball to full potential in the tournament but was able to rebound with key chip shots and his ability to scramble around the course to avert danger. His putting came around Tuesday as well, an area he credited in the leap from Monday to Tuesday.

“The putts just started dropping,” Davidson said, “and that was a big difference.”

It was similar for Ulsh and DePietress but in separate capacities. Ulsh frequently placed himself in prime position off the tee — and attacked the pin on several approach shots — but struggled with reads 10 feet and in. DePietress also pounded the ball off the tee box but couldn’t convert early on approaches within 100 yards and witnessed a handful of three-putts.

Ulsh finished the tournament with a lone birdie. In most cases, he escaped with pars and bogeys thanks to his tuned approach shots.

He didn’t post anything higher than a double bogey on the scorecard.

“I probably had upwards of eight putts inside 10 feet for birdie,” Ulsh said, “and in that sense, I didn’t really make anything outside of 5 feet all week. So, it was tough. I was putting a good roll on it, and it just kept hitting the hole and I just couldn’t get anything to fall. It’s just one of those weeks.”

DePietress was able to shake off his rusty start with the putter and wedges. He didn’t record a birdie in his first round but strung together back-to-back birdies on holes 4 and 5 Tuesday to close out his final nine with an even par 36.

DePietress had regrouped following a 9-over par start on the back nine. A key par save on the 18th revved momentum that he stored the rest of his round.

“It definitely pushed me,” DePietress said of the par save. “I stepped up there and really just started thinking about moving on to the front nine. I got there, relaxed, and moved on. It definitely kicked off something.”

Girls at Lebanon Country Club

The second round of the Pennsylvania Girls Junior Amateur took place at Lebanon Country Club Tuesday. After leading the local band through Monday, Camp Hill alumna and 2021 PIAA Class 2A champion Paige Richter held onto that title, carding a 6-over par 78 Tuesday and completing an overall 18-over par tournament.

Boiling Springs rising senior Brooke Graham and Cumberland Valley rising sophomore Megan Fenton also improved on their first round. Graham, after shooting a 93 Monday, bounced back with a 14-over par 86. Fenton posted a 99 Tuesday and shaved six strokes off her Monday outing.

Camp Hill rising senior Willow Dixon also competed, rolling in a 91 Tuesday. She shot a 14-over par 86 Monday.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

