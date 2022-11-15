 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Former Carlisle golfer Hannah Barrett signs with University of West Georgia

Hannah Barrett.jpg

Hannah Barrett mined silver at the District 3 Class 3A championships as a sophomore.

 Sentinel file

Graham shot 7-over-par 151 over two days to take fifth place at the state championships

Hannah Barrett, a former Carlisle golfer and a reigning Georgia state champion, has signed with the University of West Georgia.

The West Georgia Wolves golf program announced the signing Tuesday. Barrett, a senior at Richmond Hill High School, won the state’s Class 6A individual golf title in May to cap her junior year.

Before moving to Georgia, Barrett tied for second place in the 2020 Mid-Penn and District 3 tournaments with the Thundering Herd. She had finished second at Mid-Penns and third in the district as a freshman.

University of West Georgia, under newly appointed coach Kristen Golightly, is a Division II program that competes in the Gulf South Conference. The Wolves won conference titles in 2017 and 2021.

