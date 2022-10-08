District 3 Golf: Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein braves the storm for 3A silver-medal finish

YORK — Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein replenished his energy by eating the right foods, drinking lots of water, getting a good night’s rest and even wearing a ski mask to keep away a frigid breeze.

The CV golfer had recently experienced a bout with the flu, and by the end of his first round Friday in the District 3 Class 3A golf championships at Briarwood East Golf Club in York, he had drained the proverbial energy tank. Trautlein still concluded his first round with a respectable 5-over par 77 and sat seven strokes off the leader’s pace.

But during Saturday’s second round, with his energy restored, Trautlein attacked a wind-ridden Briarwood course and fired a staggering 2-under par 70, the lowest round among the 3A boys field. The astonishing performance catapulted Trautlein to the top tier of the leaderboard and earned him silver-medal honors with a two-day 3-over par 147.

Dallastown’s Lane Krosse worked a two-day total of 145 to mine District 3 gold. CV teammate Anthony DePietress also nabbed a top 10 finish with a combined 7-over par, earning him a bid along with Trautlein's to the PIAA Championships scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18 at Penn State’s Blue and White courses in State College.

“I knew I was hitting it really well,” Trautlein said. “I just needed to stay hydrated, stay up with the food and stay energized because today, on the greens, I was making putts every time I looked at a ball. But the problem was yesterday, the long game fell out — chunking shots, blading shots, hitting bad drives towards the end of the round and it came down to that. And today, I didn't. I held strong throughout the round and finished strong.”

Trautlein kept the energy high early, pouncing for a pair of birdies on holes 1 and 2. He strung together three pars before falling one back on the par-4 sixth. A birdie on the par-4 seventh shot him back to 2-under and closed out a 35 front nine.

Six pars littered the scorecard on the back. Trautlein recorded an eagle on the par-5 17th and posted two bogeys to break even for another 35. The Eagle junior dominated despite navigating wind gusts.

“Today, my game just felt so good,” Trautlein said. “It was just pretty much unconscious golf. It was just every decision I made seemed right. Every line I took seemed right. I really just kind of ignored the weather, ignored the wind. I'm a competitor. I'm an athlete. Just kind of put that away and played the game I know I can play and it worked out.”

Playing six groups ahead of the final foursome also allowed Trautlein to unleash his full-systems-go mentality. He felt as if there was nothing to lose.

“I think I knew I needed to come in here and put up a low score just to make the cut for states,” he said. “I'm an aggressive player anyway, so when my aggression is needed, it works out.”

Meanwhile, DePietress faced the pressures of playing in the final group after shooting an even par 72 in Friday’s first round. DePietress cited his lack of iron play as a factor in his 7-over showing.

Despite falling short on approaches, the CV senior plugged four birdies onto the scorecard. He got two shots back on holes 2 and 9 and banked back-to-back birdies on holes 16 and 17 to close out his round.

“Wind conditions, wind chills, it wasn't messing around with anybody,” DePietress said. “You're tight, you're bundled up, you’re trying to stay warm. But besides the fact, when you're not hitting your irons well and not hitting greens, you're not going to make many birdies, and that was the problem today.”

Both Trautlein and DePietress were filled with pride following their district championship rounds. Last year, Trautlein missed the first-round cut while DePietress fell in a seven-way playoff for the final five spots in the PIAA tournament.

“At the end of the day, end goal was states and victory would just (be) another capitalization,” DePietress said.