District 3 Golf: Camp Hill's Paige Richter, Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson strike gold

Attacking the pin wasn’t an option.

Adapting to the conditions, Richter sprung to four straight pars to open her Saturday round before dropping one back on Hole No. 5. A birdie on the seventh brought her back to even for the round, which also included a three-putt bogey on Hole No. 8 from about 40 feet and a par on the ninth hole. She finished the front nine with a 38.

“I did my best to kind of be as precise as I could,” Richter said, “but if I did make a mistake, I tried not to get too upset about it because everyone was making them [today].”

Implementing the tactics of landing her approaches short of the green and allowing the ball to funnel to the cup on the back, Richter rattled off six pars, paired with a birdie on Hole No. 17 and a bogey on the 18th to round out her second-round 73 and her 2-under par grand total.

Adding to her 1-under par 71 at the Mid-Penn Championships Sept. 29, the Lions senior is vying to take her respective aim at a state title when she tackles the PIAA Championships scheduled for Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.