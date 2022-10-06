District 3 Golf: Breaking down the Sentinel-area 2022 championship field

The sounds of drives being striped and putts rattling the cup will echo from Briarwood East and Honey Run Golf Club Friday and Saturday morning in York.

The 2022 District 3 Golf Championships tee off from the York County courses, starting Friday at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The Class 3A contingent will compete at Briarwood while the 2A field attempts to tackle the Honey Run track.

Twenty-seven entries to the PIAA 3A Championships (18 boys and nine girls) hang in the balance while 12 (eight boys and four girls) spots are open in the 2A tournament. After Friday’s round, the lowest 32 scores in 3A and the lowest 16 scores in 2A will advance to Day 2 of the tournament. The PIAA Championships are scheduled for Oct. 17-19 at Penn State’s Blue and White Courses in State College.

Ahead of Friday’s shotgun start, here’s a team-by-team breakdown of the Sentinel-area field with hole assignments and a few notes.

Live scoring of the tournament can be found on the District 3 website.

Boiling Springs

Boys golfers: Austin Fulton (Hole 12), Nathaniel Harbst (Hole 15A).

Girls golfers: Addison Fulton (Hole 1A), Emma Whare (Hole 1B), Cameron Whare (Hole 2), Brooke Graham (Hole 3A), Macy Trostle (Hole 3B).

The scorecard: The Bubblers are the only local team with a split field, with the boys competing in Class 3A and the girls in Class 2A. Harbst and Fulton enter districts riding high from impressive Mid-Penn Championships rounds. Harbst tied for sixth with a 5-over par 77 while Fulton finished with an 11-over par 83.

On the girls side, Graham comes off her first conference title, having outlasted Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon in a playoff hole at Mid-Penns. Graham shot a 9-over par 81 to capture the crown while teammate Trostle qualified for the individual tournament with a 95. Boiling Springs will also compete as a team.

Camp Hill

Boys golfers: John Waldner (Hole 4), Jonah Spotts (Hole 6A), Jack Stewart (Hole 6B), Bobby Latham (Hole 8B).

Girls golfers: Willow Dixon (Hole 3B).

The scorecard: The Lion boys don’t have any entries in the individual tournament but will vie for the 2A team title at Honey Run. Dixon’s in pursuit of her second straight PIAA tournament berth after securing a fourth-place finish at districts a year ago.

Cumberland Valley

Boys golfers: Trent Samelko (Hole 10A), Anthony DePietress (Hole 15B), Ben Trautlein (Hole 16A).

Girls golfers: Lily Davis (Hole 3), Cambria Crossley (Hole 4A), Callie Will (Hole 4B), Ella Will (Hole 5), Megan Fenton (Hole 7A).

The scorecard: Trautlein and DePietress nabbed top 10 finishes last week at Mid-Penns. Trautlein tied for sixth with a 5-over par 77 and DePietress secured ninth place with a 6-over par 78. Samelko punched his ticket with a 12-over par 84.

Fenton won the 3A girls individual competition at Mid-Penns — shooting a 15-over par 87 — and headlines an Eagle girls outfit that looks to advance to states as a team. Crossley is other CV representative in the individual tournament after firing a 100 last week. Davis and the Will sisters will attempt to aid CV’s cause in the team tournament.

Mechanicsburg

Boys golfers: Zach Rengen (Hole 8), Cody Fey (Hole 14).

Girls golfers: Anna Magnelli (Hole 3), Bailey Toporcer (Hole 6A).

The scorecard: After clinching their second straight Keystone Division title, several Wildcats are still in the hunt in the 3A postseason. Fey carded a 10th-place finish at Mid-Penns, rolling in a 7-over par 79. Sophomore Rengen persevered in a nine-way playoff and earned the last seat at districts with a 14-over par 86.

Toporcer placed fifth in the girls band at Mid-Penns behind a 17-over par 89. Magnelli advanced to Friday and Saturday’s tilt with a 101.

Northern

Boys golfers: Garrett White (Hole 11A).

Girls golfers: Jailynn Parrish (Hole 4A).

The scorecard: White advanced to the district 3A tournament with a respectable 11-over 83 at Mid-Penns. Parrish recorded a 95 at the conference championships and finished eighth in the girls contingent.

Red Land

Boys golfers: Anderson French (Hole 9), Jesse Strine (Hole 14).

The scorecard: Strine returns to the district 3A tournament after missing the cut line last year. The Patriot senior shot a 10-over par 82 at Mid-Penns and tied for 11th. French extended his postseason stay, claiming one of six spots in the nine-way playoff at 14-over par 86.

Shippensburg

Boys golfers: Mason Fogelsonger (Hole 9).

Girls golfers: Ava Frontino (Hole 3).

The scorecard: Fogelsonger was part of the nine-way playoff for the final six district 3A qualifying spots and stamped his ticket on the first playoff hole. Like Rengen and French, he shot an 84. Frontino earned her first trip to districts with a 103.

Trinity

Boys golfers: Jacob Varner (Hole 9), Ivan LaForme (Hole 10A), Ben Penwell (Hole 11).

The scorecard: The Shamrocks will compete alongside their crosstown rival Camp Hill in the 2A tournament. Penwell was the 2A field’s low medalist at Mid-Penns, carding a 16-over par 88. LaForme and Varner snared the final two district entries with a 97 and a 103.