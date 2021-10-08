District 3 Golf: Boiling Springs repeats as 2A team champions, Camp Hill's Richter leads girls at 3-under par

The Boiling Springs golf team’s quest of becoming back-to-back District 3 Class 2A team champions is complete.
In Friday’s first round of the district championships at Briarwood East Golf Club in York, senior Josh Hiles paved the way for the Bubblers' successful title defense, firing a 4-over par 76. Behind Hiles, junior Brooke Graham carded a 12-over par 84, Nathaniel Harbst capped his Day 1 round at 85, and Matt Whare rounded out the Boiling Springs quartet with an 86.
The group shot an overall 331 and topped Lancaster Catholic by seven strokes (338). Hiles’ 76 placed him second in the 2A field, four strokes off Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Novis’ 72. Trinity’s James Ulsh shot a 10-over par 82 Friday, placing him in a tie for 10th.
In the 2A girls contingent, Camp Hill’s Paige Richter upped her Mid-Penn Championships performance, draining five birdie putts and one eagle en route to her 3-under par 69. Her Day 1 score puts her in prime striking distance for her second-career district crown, as she finished the day with a 15-shot lead over Boiling Springs’ Graham.
In the Class 3A tournament at Honey Run Golf Club in York, Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson entered the clubhouse tied for second place at 2-under par 70. Leading the boys 3A band was Cedar Crest’s Ben Feeman, who carded a 4-under par 68.
CV’s Emily McAninch found herself tied for third through the first day of the 3A girls competition thanks to a 12-over par 84. Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub and Waynesboro’s Ella Lowry locked down first and second place, respectively, at 1-over par 73 and 10-over par 82.
CV's Anthony DePietress shot 2-over par 74.
Final-day play is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.