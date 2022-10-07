District 3 Golf: Boiling Springs' Graham leads girls 2A field; Cumberland Valley's DePietress in boys 3A hunt after 1st round

After shooting a 6-over par 42 on the front nine, Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham regrouped and strung together a 1-over par 37 on the back nine at Honey Run Golf Club Friday in York to shoot a 7-over par 79 in the first round District 3 Class 2A golf championships. She will carry a four-stroke lead into Saturday’s second round.

While Graham leads the girls 2A contingent, Wilson’s Kayla Maletto fired a 1-over par 73 at Briarwood East Golf Club to lead the girls 3A field. Dallastown’s Lane Krosse shot a 2-under par 70 to lead the boys 3A tournament and Pequea Valley’s Matt Lapp rolled in a 4-over par 76 to pace the boys 2A pack.

Graham isn’t the lone local golfer hunting atop the leaderboard. Cumberland Valley’s Anthony DePietress sits tied for third in the 3A boys tilt after shooting an even par 72 at Briarwood. The CV senior’s round included front and backs of 35 and 37 and five birdies. Graham’s teammate Nathaniel Harbst also impressed with a 2-over par 74 in the 3A tournament and is t-5.

Red Land’s Jesse Strine shot a 4-over 76 and CV’s Ben Trautlein fired a 5-over par 77 to advance to the 3A second round. Trautlein’s teammate Trent Samelko and Mechanicsburg’s Cody Fey also made the second day-cut with a pair of 79s.

On the girls side, Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon is four off Graham’s pace in the 2A tournament after carding an 11-over par 83. CV’s Megan Fenton is the top local golfer in the 3A field after Friday, as she shot a 13-over par 85.

The CV and Bubbler girls secured top team honors in 3A and 2A, respectively, and qualified for the PIAA tournament. Fenton’s 85 was followed by an 89 from Ella Will and a 104 from Lily Davis for a team score of 278 strokes. For the Bubblers, Macy Trostle paired a 97 with Graham's 79 and Cameron Trostle shot a 130 to account for a 307 team score.

Like Graham, Dixon and Fenton, Macy Trostle was among the local girls to individually punch their ticket to a tee time Saturday morning. Mechanicsburg’s Bailey Toporcer and Anna Magnelli, and Northern’s Jailynn Parrish also joined that list after rounds of 92, 99 and 93.

Tee times for Saturday's second round have yet to be released on the district website.