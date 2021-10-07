District 3 Golf: A look into the Sentinel-area district tournament field

It’s that time of year again.

Per usual, Friday marks the beginning to the string of District 3 championships as the Class 2 and 3A golf championships open the 2021-22 districts slate.

But unlike past years, the golf championships this fall are witnessing changes. Usually, the 2 and 3A championships are held at Briarwood Golf Club’s East and West courses in York. With the recent closing of the West course, Briarwood will host the 2A championships while the 3A field will play at Honey Run Golf Club, which sits 2.5 miles north of Briarwood.

The District 3 individual competition will stretch a 36-hole span (Friday and Saturday) and the team tournament takes place Friday. There will be a cut line after the first 18 holes in the individual competition. Both days begin with shotgun starts at 10 a.m.

Heading into Friday’s tournament, a bevy of Sentinel-area golfers are set to represent their respective schools. In the 2A field, Boiling Springs hopes to repeat as team district champions while Cumberland Valley is the Mid-Penn’s team representative in the 3A band.

Here’s a look into each Sentinel-area team that have punched its ticket to districts and how they’ve fared so far this season.

CLASS 2A