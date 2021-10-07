District 3 Golf: A look into the Sentinel-area district tournament field

It’s that time of year again.
Per usual, Friday marks the beginning to the string of District 3 championships as the Class 2 and 3A golf championships open the 2021-22 districts slate.
But unlike past years, the golf championships this fall are witnessing changes. Usually, the 2 and 3A championships are held at Briarwood Golf Club’s East and West courses in York. With the recent closing of the West course, Briarwood will host the 2A championships while the 3A field will play at Honey Run Golf Club, which sits 2.5 miles north of Briarwood.
The District 3 individual competition will stretch a 36-hole span (Friday and Saturday) and the team tournament takes place Friday. There will be a cut line after the first 18 holes in the individual competition. Both days begin with shotgun starts at 10 a.m.
Heading into Friday’s tournament, a bevy of Sentinel-area golfers are set to represent their respective schools. In the 2A field, Boiling Springs hopes to repeat as team district champions while Cumberland Valley is the Mid-Penn’s team representative in the 3A band.
Here’s a look into each Sentinel-area team that have punched its ticket to districts and how they’ve fared so far this season.
CLASS 2A
Location: Briarwood Golf Club, 4775 West Market Street, York
Day and time: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. starts
MID-PENN CAPITAL
BOILING SPRINGS
Golfers: Josh Hiles, sr.; Brooke Graham, jr.; Owen Metz, sr.; Nathaniel Harbst, jr.; Austin Fulton, so.; Matt Whare, sr.
The scorecard: The Bubblers have their sights set on capturing back-to-back 2A team titles. Last fall, the district crown was the first in Boiling Springs program history. And if the Bubblers regular season rounds have any say, they’ve put themselves in prime position of repeating that feat.
Senior Josh Hiles and junior Brooke Graham have spearheaded Boiling Springs success all season. Hiles placed second with a 79 in the 2A field at the Mid-Penn Championships at Royal Manchester Golf Links while Graham duplicated her teammate’s finish two days later in the 2A girls competition at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, shooting an 84.
Hiles and Graham are joined by Owen Metz, Nathaniel Harbst, Austin Fulton and Matt Whare, who each qualified for districts individually after cracking the Top 8 cusp in the 2A classification at Mid-Penns.
CAMP HILL
Golfers: Paige Richter, sr.; Willow Dixon, jr.; Lily Kaplaniak, sr.
The scorecard: If anyone has momentum in their favor entering districts, it’s Camp Hill senior Paige Richter. Coming off a career 1-under par 71 and her third Mid-Penn title, Richter boasts not just momentum but the itch to reclaim her district crown that she sought out in 2019. Due to COVID-19 related issues within the Camp Hill School District last year, Richter lost her opportunity to compete at district level.
Willow Dixon and Lily Kaplaniak also hit the links Friday. Dixon and Kaplaniak shot 86 and 99 at Mid-Penns, respectively. The trio will also take their respective aim at the 2A girls team crown.
TRINITY
Golfers: James Ulsh, sr.
The scorecard: Ulsh has been here before and that prior experience should bode well for the Shamrocks senior entering Friday’s tournament. Similar to Richter, momentum is on his side as he topped the 2A contingent at Royal Manchester and carded a 6-over par 78 in what was a blustery day on the course. Ulsh draped a silver medal around his neck last fall at districts.
Photos: Mid-Penn Girls Championship Golf
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 3
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 1
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 2
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 4
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 6
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 7
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 8
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 9
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 10
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 11
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 12
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 13
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 14
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 15
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 16
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 17
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 18
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 19
Mid-Penn Girls Championships 20
CLASS 3A
Location: Honey Run Golf Club, 3131 South Salem Church Road, York
Day and time: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. starts
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
CUMBERLAND VALLEY
Golfers: Brady Davidson, sr.; Grant Kuffa, sr.; Anthony DePietress, jr.; Ben Trautlein, so.; Ean Morrison, sr.; Emily McAninch, sr.; Cambria Crossley, jr.; Ella Will, jr.; Megan Fenton, fr.
The scorecard: Depth is CV’s most valuable asset. And that should help the Eagles in their quest for the 3A boys and girls team titles, but individually, seniors Brady Davidson and Emily McAninch’s resumes are littered with the most experience and top finishes. In Mid-Penns action, Davidson rolled in a 76 and McAninch an 81, good enough for fourth and third-place medals.
Behind the pair of seniors, Grant Kuffa, Anthony DePietress, Ben Trautlein and Ean Morrison round out the boys squad while Cambria Crossley, Ella Will and Megan Fenton account for the remainder of the girls crew.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
CARLISLE
Golfers: Richard Kline, so.
The scorecard: It’s a strange feeling not seeing John Peters and Hannah Barrett on the districts tee sheet this fall, which makes sophomore Richard Kline the lone Carlisle representative in what was a rebuilding year for the Thundering Herd. Kline earned his spot — and the last spot — at the district tournament in dramatic fashion, besting Big Spring’s Josh Motter in a two-hole playoff at Mid-Penns. Kline shot an 88 at Royal Manchester.
MECHANICSBURG
Golfers: Addison Shover, sr., Bailey Toporcer, so.
The scorecard: After members of the boys team fell a few strokes shy of the cut line at Royal Manchester, senior Addison Shover and sophomore Bailey Toporcer eclipsed the Top 10 at Dauphin Highlands and booked their direct flight to districts. Shover placed eighth overall with a 92 and Toporcer, making her Mid-Penns debut, slid in two spots behind Shover, carding a 95 and a 10th-place finish.
RED LAND
Golfers: Olivia Brawner, sr.
The scorecard: The Patriots senior sandwiched herself between Shover and Toporcer at Mid-Penns, claiming ninth and ended her round with a 94.
Photos: Mid-Penn Conference Golf Championships
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 1
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 2
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 3
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 4
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 5
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 6
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 7
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 8
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 9
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 10
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 11
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 12
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 13
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 14
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 15
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 16
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 17
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 18
Mid-Penn Golf Championships 19
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports