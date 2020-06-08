Diamond anniversary: 75 years ago, a Camp Hill golfer won the PIAA championship ... over Arnold Palmer

Michelle Bender, one of two daughters to Weaver, said her father never spoke of his disappointment in not becoming a professional golfer.

"The pain of it was there like the constant pain in his bad leg," she said last week.

Weaver never let the pain stop him from doing what he loved.

"He was a family man and found his happiness in what he had and not what he had lost," she said.

Bender has two brothers, one of which said he remembers their father talking to him about playing in a pro-am tournament a year after getting his leg brace at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Armitage.

“He was to hit third off of the first tee and after the first two guys teed off, he released the leg brace so he could swing and have his knee and hips move," Bender said, recounting her brother’s recollection of the story. "He hit a long, amazing drive and the last man who was still to tee off responded with something like, you just became an impossible act to follow."

Weaver claimed seven West Shore Country Club championships, one more than his father, who was part of the group that established and designed West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill.