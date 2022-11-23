Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress furthering golf career at PennWest California

Sentinel Staff
Cumberland Valley’s Anthony DePietress is furthering his golf career after a decorated senior season.
The CV senior captain announced his verbal commitment to PennWest California Sunday — one of three Pennsylvania Western University campuses — and will compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference beginning next fall.
After forging the best regular season in the conference, and hauling in a collection of postseason accolades, Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress stamps Golfer of the Year on his final scorecard.
DePietress’ senior campaign included Mid-Penn low-medalist honors during the regular season after firing a 73 per round average. He added Top 10 finishes at both the conference and District 3 Class 3A tournaments and tied for 32nd at states to cap his prep career.
DePietress was named the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Golfer of the Year earlier this month.
Photos: 2022 PIAA Golf Championships in State College
PIAA Golf 1.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress warms up before teeing off on hole #10 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 2.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress tees off on hole #10 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 3.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress walks to the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 4.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress prepares to chip up to the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 5.JPG
Anthony Depietress putts on the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 6.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham prepares to tee off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 7.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham prepares to tee off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 8.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham tees off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 9.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham lines up her putt on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 10.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon tees off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 11.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon hits a fairway shot on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 12.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon putts on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 13.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein walks to the #8 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 14.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein putts on the #8 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 15.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein tees off on #9 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 16.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton walks to the #6 green in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 17.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton tees off on #7 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 18.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton chips up to the #7 green in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
