 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
High School Golf

Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress furthering golf career at PennWest California

  • 0
District 3 Golf 16.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress makes a club selection for his fairway shot on #1 in the District 3 Class 3A Championships Saturday at Briarwood Golf Club, York.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley’s Anthony DePietress is furthering his golf career after a decorated senior season.

The CV senior captain announced his verbal commitment to PennWest California Sunday — one of three Pennsylvania Western University campuses — and will compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference beginning next fall.

DePietress’ senior campaign included Mid-Penn low-medalist honors during the regular season after firing a 73 per round average. He added Top 10 finishes at both the conference and District 3 Class 3A tournaments and tied for 32nd at states to cap his prep career.

Mid-Penn Golf: Boiling Springs' Harbst, Cumberland Valley's Trautlein, DePietress nab top 10 finishes at championships
PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham saves the best for last, places career-best 5th at 2A Championships

DePietress was named the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Golfer of the Year earlier this month.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some prep coaches opt to pray, while others punt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News