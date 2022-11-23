Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress furthering golf career at PennWest California

Cumberland Valley’s Anthony DePietress is furthering his golf career after a decorated senior season.

The CV senior captain announced his verbal commitment to PennWest California Sunday — one of three Pennsylvania Western University campuses — and will compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference beginning next fall.

DePietress’ senior campaign included Mid-Penn low-medalist honors during the regular season after firing a 73 per round average. He added Top 10 finishes at both the conference and District 3 Class 3A tournaments and tied for 32nd at states to cap his prep career.

DePietress was named the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Golfer of the Year earlier this month.