As the thunder, lightning and rain crashed upon the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course Thursday afternoon, members of the Mechanicsburg golf team spent the weather delay talking with each other, sharing some laughs and rocketing water bottle caps back and forth.

The inclement weather, which had stopped play roughly seven holes into the Mid-Penn Keystone match, didn’t appear to faze the Wildcats, who trailed Red Land by two strokes. There was still lots of golf left, but the looming question — similar to the dark clouds that surrounded the course — was how the golfers would respond.

Mechanicsburg had the answer..

Sustaining their momentum from the first set of holes, the Wildcats chipped away at the deficit before hurdling the Patriots on their way to a sweep and a team score of 317 strokes. Junior Zach Rengen was the match low medalist with a 3-over par 75 while teammates Dillon Yinger, Luke Bencivenga and Dylan Andersen rounded out the scoring with a 78, 81 and 83.

Carlisle finished second in the team standings behind a score of 330. Red Land placed third at 335.

“I feel like I just have a swing method in my head that I just think about all the time, and I just try and hit that,” Yinger said. “I just play a natural cut. So (the delay) didn't really mess with me. All I know is just get back out and hit the golf ball.”

And that’s Wildcats did, as each golfer played to their strength.

Rengen’s round was keyed by consistency off the tee. The driver set up approach shots that led to a trio of birdies, including two in his final 11 holes.

Yinger found success on the green — despite spraying his tee shots — and penciled five birdies. Bencivenga recorded 11 pars, plugging in seven on the back nine.

“I think that I just played with a lot of confidence before the rain,” Bencivenga said. “I was playing good before that, and I didn’t want to lose that.”

The weather did hinder some golfers, specifically on the greens. With the rain, the greens yielded little roll out on approach shots and putts.

After firing a 1-over 37 on the back, Rengen dropped three shots on holes 3, 6 and 7 as par saves grazed the cup. Yinger also bogeyed the sixth and seventh, but regrouped after posting a double bogey on the par-4 18th, his 10th hole of the round. The first and sixth holes resulted in double bogeys for Bencivenga and contributed to a front nine 43.

“I couldn't really make any putts,” Rengen said. “It wasn't bad, but the wedges and short game could use some work. It's pretty much what held me back today. The driver was fine. The irons were fine.”

Still, the weather didn’t prevent Mechanicsburg and other teams from surging. Carlisle ascended alongside the Wildcats, as Ayden Burgen and Cayden Plank tied with team lows of 79. Isaac Beals followed with a career 83 and Richard Kline brought up the caboose, signing off on an 89.

For Red Land, Anderson French placed second overall with a 75. Joel Wickert authored another sub-80 round, shooting a 79, and Aiden French carded an 87.

Mechanicsburg widened its division lead and improved its record to 29-1 with the sweep.

“I just stay confident by knowing (Rengen, Yinger and Andersen) are better than me,” Bencivenga said with a laugh. “I don't have a lot of stress.”

In Commonwealth play

Cumberland Valley finished fourth in the team standings in its home match Thursday at Rich Valley Golf Course. The Eagles posted a score of 296 and were led by 72s from Ben Trautlein and Trent Samelko. Rylan Brow and Carson Twigg also eclipsed the 80s barrier, shooting 76.

Central Dauphin won the match at 292. The Rams’ Joey Sembrot and State College’s Max Wager shared low medalist honors at 1-under par 71.

5 local boys to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Austin Fulton, sr., Boiling Springs Coming off their fourth consecutive Mid-Penn Capital title, Fulton will head a younger Bubbler corps this fall in the quest for a five-peat. Fulton served as Boiling Springs’ No. 2 golfer last season, firing a collection of rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. His consistency guided him to a District 3 Class 3A championships berth after carding an 83 at the Mid-Penn tournament. Ben Trautlein, sr., Cumberland Valley All eyes are on Trautlein entering his senior year after a sterling 2022 postseason run that included District 3 3A silver. Trautlein endorsed rounds of 77 and 70 to claim second place and coupled the top 2 finish with a seventh-place medal at Mid-Penns. CV’s incoming captain also qualified for his first PIAA tournament, finishing in a tie for 52nd, and measured the fourth-best average in the conference (75) during the regular season. Trent Samelko, jr., Cumberland Valley A sharpshooter in ice hockey, Samelko developed a similar reputation in his second year on the links. Samelko reached the second day of the 2022 District 3 3A championships, recording rounds of 79 and 80. He signed off on an 84 at the conference championships and completed his regular season with a 79 average. Zach Rengen, jr., Mechanicsburg Rengen helped usher in a new era of Mechanicsburg golf across his first two years, as the Wildcats captured back-to-back Keystone Division titles behind a pair of undefeated regular seasons. Rengen scaled the Mid-Penn championship mountain last fall in a nine-way playoff, shooting an 84, and carded an 82 in his first round at the district championships. Anderson French, sr., Red Land French, known for his power on the baseball diamond, fashioned a similar label on the links last fall. He emerged from the Mid-Penn qualifier with the top score (79) and forged a run to the District 3 tournament, securing a spot through the nine-way playoff at the conference championships. French’s postseason push ended with an 87 in the first round of districts.