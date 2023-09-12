At any moment during the high school golf season, including mid-match, a golfer’s swing can fall off plane.

Boiling Springs senior Austin Fulton experienced that ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Capital match at Mayapple Golf Club. He recognized the implications that lied ahead, with the Bubblers chasing their fifth consecutive division crown.

“I think it's important not to get too in your head about it,” Fulton said. “You need to realize that sometimes there's not much you can do on the course to change how that ball is gonna fly or how you're going to swing it right now. It's not like you're on the range and you have to work on it and hit some balls. Because I realized I've made that mistake in the past. So today I was just saying, ‘All right, the course is pretty open, pretty forgiving today. It’s lucky we're here, and I can play how I need to swing today.’ And I think that just comes with experience.”

Between the experience and the ability to shape his shots with his swing, Fulton adapted and overcame to fire a 3-over par 74, securing low-medalist honors for the tournament. Fulton’s 74 was complemented by James Sias and Sam Harbst’s 79s, and an 83 from Garrett Wickard, as the Bubblers swept the field with a team score of 315 strokes.

The victory improved their season record to 29-1 with two matches remaining. Trinity, which finished second Tuesday at 336, and East Pennsboro, which placed fourth at 339, trail Boiling Springs by eight in the division standings.

“I feel like we work really good as a team,” said Sias, a sophomore. “If someone's doing bad, you know someone's doing good. We always have each other’s back.”

The Bubblers’ team score was a product of the belief. Each golfer had their high and lows in Tuesday’s match, but when an approach fell short or a putt lipped the cup, Boiling Springs smothered the bad shot with a strong stretch of holes.

Fulton, playing out of the No. 1 spot, opened his round with a bogey on the par-4 first before regrouping with five straight pars, a birdie on the seventh hole and an eagle on the eighth. A double bogey on the ninth sent him back to even par for the front nine and led to four bogeys across the next five holes.

The Bubbler team captain reset with a birdie on the 16th. He finished strong with back-to-back pars to close out his round.

“Hole 16, I started to play the shot shape,” Fulton said. “I put (my drive) down next to the green, made a birdie, made two pars to finish off, and I think that's what I needed to put together a really good round.”

Sias and Harbst also adjusted mid-round. While Sias’ drives were inconsistent, his approach shots keyed opportunities for birdies and pars. Harbst ensured misses remained in play, preserving opportunities to shave strokes.

Both understood their role.

“As the No. 4, I think I just kind of accepted that I kind of have to be the glue guy,” Harbst said. “Just hanging around 85 to 80 every week, and hopefully put up a good number so I can free up the rest of the team to do well.”

In its second-place finish, Trinity's Ivan LaForme and Ben Penwell paced the Shamrocks with an 81 and 82. East Penn was led by Isaac Gilbert and Christian Roach's 82 and 83, and despite placing fifth, Camp Hill received a 76 from Jack Campbell.

Boiling Springs can attain the Capital title Monday when the division tees off from West Shore Country Club at 1 p.m.

“I think our younger guys have put in a lot of time from last year,” Fulton said. “We've matured a lot, which is really good. So for me, it's not as much telling them what they need to do. It's more giving them small pieces of advice, pushing them towards where they should be going. And then they figure it out themselves, which is really good.”

In Colonial action

Shippensburg placed second with a team score of 327 strokes, a program record, and Northern took third at 354 in Tuesday's Colonial Division match at Chambersburg Country Club.

Tuesday's match marked the third time the Greyhounds reset their own program record this fall, with Ben Horgos' 79 leading the way. Mason Fogelsonger and Wyatt Knepper also contributed a pair of 82s to the cause, and Jack Johnson rounded out the counting score with an 84.

Northern was paced by Garrett White's 81 and Kooper Cunningham's 84. Big Spring, which placed sixth, received an 82 from Noah Williams and a 93 from Parker Drawbaugh.

