Boiling Springs golf finishes the job, secures 4th straight Capital title in home match

Boiling Springs golf captain Nathaniel Harbst said he believes that a job's not over until it's over.
Harbst carried that belief into the Bubblers’ home Capital Division match Tuesday afternoon at Mayapple Golf Course. Boiling Springs had built a five-win cushion over second-place Middletown through a Monday match at Rich Valley Golf Club.
Battling wind gusts Tuesday, Boiling Springs continued to build on its momentum, blitzing the Capital field with a team score of 320 to finish 21 strokes ahead of second-place East Pennsboro. The home victory capped the Bubblers’ regular-season record at 40-2 and secured a fourth straight Capital title.
Harbst led the Bubblers in the season finale, shooting a 4-over par 74 and finishing with match and regular-season low-medalist honors. Junior Austin Fulton carded an 80, and an 81 and 85 from Garrett Wickard and Colby Bubb topped off Boiling Springs’ title-clinching performance.
“It feels like a lot of the hard work through the season kind of came together and paid off,” Harbst said. “(It’s) more of a challenge here coming into the postseason, but I feel like we're ready to get in there.”
Pulling it all together was key Tuesday, as the Mayapple track forced golfers to adopt a more conservative approach in the developing winds. Still, that didn’t prevent the Bubblers from hitting pin-seeking shots.
Harbst, teeing off Hole 1, got to work early. The senior rolled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the par 5 third and knocked in back-to-back birdies on holes 7 and 8 to fire a 37 on the front nine. Fulton, while struggling to find his touch with the putter early on, regrouped and saved some strokes with up-and-down chip shots.
“It was really the tee shots today,” Harbst said, citing his strength of the round. “I've been struggling off the tee recently and it kind of came together today and that really let me fire off a few birdies on the front and really helped me keep the round together.”
And it wasn’t just Harbst and Fulton spearheading the Bubblers’ success. Ahead of the season, team depth was a question mark for Boiling Springs, having graduated three starting seniors and losing current-senior Brooke Graham to Boiling Springs’ inaugural girls golf team.
Underclassmen and first-year golfers like Andrew Menke, Sam Harbst and James Sias stepped up.
“There was definitely some uncertainty of the whole team dynamic with younger players coming into this year,” Harbst said. “But it's been great to see some of the younger guys work hard, step up and really get the job done.”
East Pennsboro (341 strokes) snared silver Tuesday thanks to an 83 from Isaac Gilbert, an 84 from Brody Rafferty and an 85 from Logan Smith. Willow Dixon paced Camp Hill’s third-place effort (344) with an 82 followed by Jack Stewart’s 83 and Jonah Spotts’ 85. Trinity finished fourth (349) behind Ian LaForme’s 83 and Ben Penwell’s 85.
Boiling Springs will represent the Capital Division in the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. It’s the next step in the Bubblers’ list of postseason goals.
“Even though we went through some rough patches, we got through it,” Fulton said. “We pulled it together and pulled out the wins.”
HS Golf: 10 golfers to watch during the 2022 season
Josh Motter, sr., Big Spring
Motter has been knocking on the door of qualifying for the District 3 Class 3A Championships the last two years and this season could be the time he gets over the hump. Now the Bulldogs’ senior leader, Motter fell in a four-way playoff last year at the Mid-Penn Championships. Still, he fared well on the links last fall, including a 16-over par 88 round at Mid-Penns, and was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Nathaniel Harbst, sr., Boiling Springs
By the looks of his scorecards, one wouldn’t think last fall was Harbst’s first go-round on the competitive circuit. Boiling Springs’ then budding junior helped launch the Bubblers back to District 3 2A team gold and their third consecutive Mid-Penn Capital crown. Individually, Harbst advanced to the PIAA championships after rounds of 85 at districts and completed his debut season with an 83.3 average.
Richard Kline, jr., Carlisle
Carlisle’s lone postseason representative last fall, Kline advanced to the district tournament in a breakout sophomore campaign. He booked his debut trip to districts by defeating Motter in the four-way playoff at Mid-Penns, also shooting a 16-over par 88, and signed off on several mid-80s rounds throughout the regular season. Like last year, Kline is poised to be the Herd’s No. 1 golfer this fall.
Anthony DePietress, sr., Cumberland Valley
Despite dropping a seven-way playoff at districts to reach the PIAA tournament, DePietress’ 2021 campaign came with its fair share of accolades. CV’s sure-to-be No. 1 fired a two-day 154 (74 and 80) at districts last fall and helped the Eagles author a Mid-Penn 3A team title with a 79 at Royal Manchester in Mount Wolf. DePietress has also kept busy this summer, having recently competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Amateur at Hershey Country Club’s East Course where he carded a combined a 16-over par.
Zach Rengen, so., Mechanicsburg
Rengen played with the top dogs of the Keystone a season ago and is considered to be one heading into year two. The Wildcat phenom helped Mechanicsburg roar to its first division title in 16 seasons last fall and was another local golfer on the cusp of qualifying for the district tournament. Throughout his freshman campaign, Rengen posted consistent low to mid-80s scores and cracked the 70s barrier on occasion.
Brooke Graham, sr., Boiling Springs
Graham’s name was plastered on local leaderboards last fall thanks to a spectacular junior campaign. The cornerstone to the Bubblers’ return to District 3 2A royalty, Graham hauled in a collection of individual accolades last year, including District 3 2A runner-up honors — she shot a two-day 17-over par — and tied for sixth at the state championships with a 6-over par 80, the best PIAA placing of her career. Graham will head Boiling Springs’ first girls team in program history this season.
Willow Dixon, sr., Camp Hill
Dixon made major strides in her game last fall, a junior season that included a PIAA championships appearance and a fourth-place finish at the District 3 2A tournament where she rolled in a two-day 176. Alongside state champion Paige Richter and senior Lily Kaplainak, Dixon also helped usher the Lions to a Mid-Penn 2A team title. With the departure of Richter and Kaplaniak due to graduation, Dixon is in position to serve as the Lions’ top golfer.
Megan Fenton, so., Cumberland Valley
Fenton was one of four Eagles that played a part in CV’s sixth-place tally at the girls state team tournament last fall. Still in the infancy on her prep career, Fenton fired a collection of rounds in the low 100s last season. She’s already displayed improvement this summer, having competed in the PA Girls Junior Amateur at Lebanon Country Club in late June.
Bailey Toporcer, jr., Mechanicsburg
Taken under the wing by then senior Addison Shover last fall, the 2022 season provides Toporcer the opportunity to break out in the local girls contingent. The Wildcat junior showcased flashes of promise on various tracks last year, including a 10th-place finish at Mid-Penns — behind a round of 95 — and a District 3 3A championships appearance.
Ava Frontino, so., Shippensburg
Another local golfer in the sprouting stages of her golf career, Frontino could take on a larger role for the Greyhounds this season with the exit of several starters due to graduation. In her freshman campaign, Frontino qualified for the Mid-Penn championships but came a few strokes shy of making the district cut line.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports