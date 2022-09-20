Boiling Springs golf finishes the job, secures 4th straight Capital title in home match

Boiling Springs golf captain Nathaniel Harbst said he believes that a job's not over until it's over.

Harbst carried that belief into the Bubblers’ home Capital Division match Tuesday afternoon at Mayapple Golf Course. Boiling Springs had built a five-win cushion over second-place Middletown through a Monday match at Rich Valley Golf Club.

Battling wind gusts Tuesday, Boiling Springs continued to build on its momentum, blitzing the Capital field with a team score of 320 to finish 21 strokes ahead of second-place East Pennsboro. The home victory capped the Bubblers’ regular-season record at 40-2 and secured a fourth straight Capital title.

Harbst led the Bubblers in the season finale, shooting a 4-over par 74 and finishing with match and regular-season low-medalist honors. Junior Austin Fulton carded an 80, and an 81 and 85 from Garrett Wickard and Colby Bubb topped off Boiling Springs’ title-clinching performance.

“It feels like a lot of the hard work through the season kind of came together and paid off,” Harbst said. “(It’s) more of a challenge here coming into the postseason, but I feel like we're ready to get in there.”

Pulling it all together was key Tuesday, as the Mayapple track forced golfers to adopt a more conservative approach in the developing winds. Still, that didn’t prevent the Bubblers from hitting pin-seeking shots.

Harbst, teeing off Hole 1, got to work early. The senior rolled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the par 5 third and knocked in back-to-back birdies on holes 7 and 8 to fire a 37 on the front nine. Fulton, while struggling to find his touch with the putter early on, regrouped and saved some strokes with up-and-down chip shots.

“It was really the tee shots today,” Harbst said, citing his strength of the round. “I've been struggling off the tee recently and it kind of came together today and that really let me fire off a few birdies on the front and really helped me keep the round together.”

And it wasn’t just Harbst and Fulton spearheading the Bubblers’ success. Ahead of the season, team depth was a question mark for Boiling Springs, having graduated three starting seniors and losing current-senior Brooke Graham to Boiling Springs’ inaugural girls golf team.

Underclassmen and first-year golfers like Andrew Menke, Sam Harbst and James Sias stepped up.

“There was definitely some uncertainty of the whole team dynamic with younger players coming into this year,” Harbst said. “But it's been great to see some of the younger guys work hard, step up and really get the job done.”

East Pennsboro (341 strokes) snared silver Tuesday thanks to an 83 from Isaac Gilbert, an 84 from Brody Rafferty and an 85 from Logan Smith. Willow Dixon paced Camp Hill’s third-place effort (344) with an 82 followed by Jack Stewart’s 83 and Jonah Spotts’ 85. Trinity finished fourth (349) behind Ian LaForme’s 83 and Ben Penwell’s 85.

Boiling Springs will represent the Capital Division in the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. It’s the next step in the Bubblers’ list of postseason goals.

“Even though we went through some rough patches, we got through it,” Fulton said. “We pulled it together and pulled out the wins.”