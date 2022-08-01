A sprint to the tee box: Golfers, coaches in acceptance of early start to 2022 high school season

Golf is a game of patience.

But local high school golfers and coaches are on a sprint to the tee box.

In December, the PIAA board of directors approved a schedule shift for the 2022 Pennsylvania high school golf season, moving the practice start date to Aug. 8, a week earlier compared to past seasons.

First competition can then begin Aug. 11.

The PIAA’s decision was widely supported by Sentinel-area golfers and coaches. The shift holds the potential for more matches ahead of the start of the school year — in previous seasons, divisions held about two matches before the first day — and allows coaches to conduct more thorough team tryouts.

“I think the PIAA did a great job with it,” Mechanicsburg head coach Doug Erney said. “For mainly as an educator, with the kids missing a fair amount of school when they're involved in the golf program, this will help alleviate that a little bit, too, because we can get a few more matches in in the summer when the kids aren't going to be missing classes. So, I think from that standpoint, it was an absolute no-brainer.”

For golfers, the expanded time frame provides a larger pre-season practice window and can help build stronger team chemistry.

“Personally, there's not a big difference,” Carlisle junior Richard Kline said of the change. “You're starting that week before to get ready to golf to be good to go for tryouts and everything. But I feel like from a team perspective, if you make the team, it allows for more time with the coaches, more time for help and preparation going into the season.”

“I think it gives us a chance as coaches to really evaluate,” Boiling Springs head coach Jim Lithgow said, “because I know the last couple of years we had a one week of qualifying and then we're done Friday and Monday and then we had our first match. So, this gives us a really good amount of time not only to make your team, but then in my case, pick my top five, seven, that I can say are varsity versus JV, and it gives us a little more leeway.”

Similar to last year, the PIAA Championships are scheduled for the third week in October, from Oct. 17-19. However, there are two changes to this year’s slate, including the advancement of the team championships to Oct. 19 instead of the week following individual competition.

The move follows the PIAA’s site change from Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York to Penn State’s Blue and White courses in State College. The move is an effort to return to the two-day individual event — Penn State offers 36 holes to be played at once — which had been compressed to one round starting in 2020.

Like the PIAA tournament, the District 3 Championships remain on a similar schedule. For the regular season, Mid-Penn divisions begin play as early as Aug. 15 and start as late as Aug. 22.

“I think for the regular season,” Cumberland Valley senior Anthony DePietress said, “it really helps for us as a team to work together, to practice, to be prepared, going into those matches and even heading into the postseason. So, I think that helped us a little bit. It is a little bit of a jump because there are three matches before school, which is a little weird, but practice wise, I think it helps a lot.”

There are other perks to starting the season early. The extra week increases the opportunity for rest between matches. Prior to this year, several divisions held back-to-back match days in hopes of cutting down on missed class time.

The expanded schedule also provides more time to add scrimmages. Boiling Springs and Carlisle have one on the calendar for the second week of the season.

“It’s kind of fun where a lot of other sports are allowed to have scrimmages,” Kline said, “and golf, we've never really had one before. So, it’ll be interesting and fun to be able to do that.”

And while the schedule change provides positives, some challenges remain in place. One of them is local courses’ lack of flexibility. With outings, and in some cases member play for private clubs, the extra week is a non-factor.

The other schedule conflict lies in the potential overlap with end-of-the-summer trips and vacations.

“The problem is that golf courses dictate when you can have your matches,” Lithgow said of schedule conflicts. “So, even though we've bumped it up a week, most of the courses aren't going to be able to handle us any differently, what time of year we have our matches.”

With many of their golfers involved in summer leagues such as the Harrisburg District Golf Association and the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour, coaches feel the players are ready to hit the scholastic links earlier.

“Most of the kids are playing somewhere in the summer anyway, at least we hope they are as coaches,” Erney said. “So for us to start a week earlier, I don't really think it's all that big a deal to anybody. …I think it's the best for the kids.”

Golfers like Kline and DePietress carry a similar mindset entering the 2022 campaign. They’re going to “play their game" no matter how early the season tees off.

“I’m just gonna go do my own thing, help people along the way, help my teammates and let them know what they need to look forward to,” DePietress said. “But by myself, like I said, just kind of go with the flow. Just go with the flow of things, go match by match, take shot by shot, because it could definitely fly by.

“This is my senior year, so I'd like to take this one in.”