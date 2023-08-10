The first tee shots and putts of the 2023 high school golf season are right around the bend.

With local golfers soon submitting their first scorecards, here are five storylines to keep an eye on this fall.

Can the ‘Cats keep the pace?

Mechanicsburg bulldozed through the Mid-Penn Keystone Division the last two years, forging undefeated regular seasons en route to repeat division titles. Identical success could prove more difficult this fall, as the Wildcats lost two key starters — Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell — from last season’s title-winning team. Junior ace Zach Rengen and rising senior Dillon Yinger will spearhead the 'Cats quest for a three-peat.

Trautlein’s time to shine

Cumberland Valley boasted one of the best one-two punches in the Mid-Penn last year in Anthony DePietress and Ben Trautlein. With DePietress graduating in May, the Eagles’ No. 1 spot belongs to Trautlein. The rising senior is no stranger to the spotlight, having secured District 3 3A silver last fall, in addition to a top 10 finish at Mid-Penns and a ticket to states.

Bountiful Bubbletown

Like Mechanicsburg’s recent reign in the Keystone, Boiling Springs has held the throne in the Capital for the last four seasons. The Bubblers will look different this fall with the graduation of 2022 Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 2A girls champion Brooke Graham and district qualifier Nathaniel Harbst. Bubbletown does bring back some of its starting rotation from last fall, including rising senior Austin Fulton, but may have Camp Hill, Middletown and Trinity nipping at its heels.

Polar Bears ready to roar

Northern is one local team that will feature a bulk of familiar faces after graduating one senior between both the boys and girls teams. Head coach Kurt Kluck is confident in the Polar Bears’ Colonial title chances with brothers Garrett and Logan White headlining the boys assembly. Meanwhile, Hayden Garverick and Maura Pandya are expected to lead the girls squad with newcomers Cassidy Sadler and Lily Klawitter aiming to add a spark.

Running with the Herd

Golf is a sport that requires balance both physically and mentally, and five golfers on Carlisle’s roster will put their balance to the test as multisport athletes. The five golfers - Richard Kline, Ayden Burgin, Cooper Maschmeyer, Cayden Plank and Lucas Ream - play as much as four sports. Plank is the Renaissance man, competing in golf, soccer, swimming and lacrosse, while Ream and Maschmeyer juggle three each, and Kline and Burgin participate in two apiece.

5 local girls to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Macy Trostle, sr., Boiling Springs Trostle has had a front-row seat to success in Bubbletown the last two years with outgoing teammate Brooke Graham having one of the most storied careers in program history. Trostle looks to write her own chapter this fall and has laid the foundation with a 10th-place medal at the 2022 conference championships. Megan Fenton, jr., Cumberland Valley Fenton was the lone local girl to advance to the 2022 3A state championships. She reeled in a batch of postseason accolades last season, including bronze-medal honors at Mid-Penns (87) and a seventh-place finish at districts with scores of 85 and 83. Fenton capped a supreme sophomore season with a two-day 176 in her first PIAA appearance. Bailey Toporcer, sr., Mechanicsburg Toporcer has been knocking on the state tournament door each of the last two years and has the experience and resume to complete her pursuit this fall. She carded a two-day 184 at districts last season and collected fifth-place laurels at Mid-Penns with an 89. Toporcer also improved her regular-season average from her sophomore year, compiling an 89.4 mark. Anna Magnelli, sr., Mechanicsburg Magnelli kept stride with her Wildcat teammate and advanced to the second day of the 2022 District 3 championships, finishing with rounds 99 and 102. Her 101 at the Mid-Penn tournament secured her spot in districts and nearly helped Mechanicsburg upset CV for the conference 3A team title. Ava Frontino, jr., Shippensburg Frontino took another step forward last fall, setting up for more success in year three. Frontino qualified for her first District 3 3A championships with a 103 at Mid-Penns. While she didn’t advance to Day 2 of districts, she rolled in a respectable 107 in first-round play.

5 local boys to watch during the 2023 high school golf season Austin Fulton, sr., Boiling Springs Coming off their fourth consecutive Mid-Penn Capital title, Fulton will head a younger Bubbler corps this fall in the quest for a five-peat. Fulton served as Boiling Springs’ No. 2 golfer last season, firing a collection of rounds in the high 70s and low 80s. His consistency guided him to a District 3 Class 3A championships berth after carding an 83 at the Mid-Penn tournament. Ben Trautlein, sr., Cumberland Valley All eyes are on Trautlein entering his senior year after a sterling 2022 postseason run that included District 3 3A silver. Trautlein endorsed rounds of 77 and 70 to claim second place and coupled the top 2 finish with a seventh-place medal at Mid-Penns. CV’s incoming captain also qualified for his first PIAA tournament, finishing in a tie for 52nd, and measured the fourth-best average in the conference (75) during the regular season. Trent Samelko, jr., Cumberland Valley A sharpshooter in ice hockey, Samelko developed a similar reputation in his second year on the links. Samelko reached the second day of the 2022 District 3 3A championships, recording rounds of 79 and 80. He signed off on an 84 at the conference championships and completed his regular season with a 79 average. Zach Rengen, jr., Mechanicsburg Rengen helped usher in a new era of Mechanicsburg golf across his first two years, as the Wildcats captured back-to-back Keystone Division titles behind a pair of undefeated regular seasons. Rengen scaled the Mid-Penn championship mountain last fall in a nine-way playoff, shooting an 84, and carded an 82 in his first round at the district championships. Anderson French, sr., Red Land French, known for his power on the baseball diamond, fashioned a similar label on the links last fall. He emerged from the Mid-Penn qualifier with the top score (79) and forged a run to the District 3 tournament, securing a spot through the nine-way playoff at the conference championships. French’s postseason push ended with an 87 in the first round of districts.