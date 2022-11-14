2022 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team: Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham caps decorated career with second Golfer of the Year nod

The final putts have dropped on the 2022 high school golf season, and now it’s time to hand out some awards.
Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team which includes Golfer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham tees off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Golfer of the Year Brooke Graham, sr., Boiling Springs
One of the best golfers to come through Bubbletown, Graham ensured her last time around the high school links would be one to remember. The Kutztown commit capped her decorated Boiling Springs career with a Mid-Penn title, a District 3 Class 2A crown and a personal-best fifth-place finish at the PIAA tournament. Graham claimed top Mid-Penn honors with a 9-over par 81, shot a two-day 160 at districts and rolled in a total 7-over par 151 at states. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Coach of the Year Doug Erney, Mechanicsburg
The Wildcat program, both on the boys and girls’ side, saw a shift in play this fall. Under Erney’s direction, the Mechanicsburg boys captured their second straight Keystone Division title and forged consecutive undefeated regular seasons. The Wildcat girls nearly punched their ticket to districts as a team, falling just four strokes to Cumberland Valley at Mid-Penns.
First Team
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon tees off on #13 in the District 3 Class 2A Championships Saturday at Honey Run Golf Club, York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Willow Dixon, sr., Camp Hill
Dixon was on Graham’s heels for much of the postseason, placing second at both Mid-Penns and districts. The Lions senior forced Graham into a playoff at the conference tournament by firing an 81 and was six strokes off the leader’s pace at districts with a two-day 166. Dixon carded a total 177 at states and placed 19th, an improvement from her 2021 PIAA tournament debut in. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton walks to the #6 green in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Megan Fenton, so., Cumberland Valley
The CV sophomore's ability to uncork massive tee shots ranked among the best of the Keystone State. Fenton’s lengthy tee shots set her up for a list of postseason accolades, including a bronze-medal finish (87) at Mid-Penns — tops among the 3A contingent — and a seventh-place tally (168) at districts. She concluded her stellar sophomore campaign with a 176 at states, placing 30th. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Bailey Toporcer, jr., Mechanicsburg
Toporcer collected fifth-place honors at Mid-Penns behind an 89 and advanced to the second day of districts, finishing with a pair of 92s. During the regular season, Toporcer compiled an 89.4 per round average and even made an albatross during a match. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Shippensburg's Ava Frontino watches her drive off the #1 tee on Wednesday morning during the Girls Mid-Penn Championships at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Honorable mentions
Macy Trostle, jr., Boiling Springs; Cambria Crossley, sr., Cumberland Valley; Ella Will, sr., Cumberland Valley; Callie Will, so., Cumberland Valley; Autumn Peters, sr., Mechanicsburg; Anna Magnelli, jr., Mechanicsburg; Jailynn Parrish, sr., Northern; Ava Frontino, so., Shippensburg.
Photos: 2022 PIAA Golf Championships in State College
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
