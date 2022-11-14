2022 All-Sentinel Boys Golf Team: Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress stamps Golfer of the Year on the scorecard

The final putts have dropped on the 2022 high school golf season, and now it’s time to hand out some awards.
Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Golf Team, which includes Golfer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Cumberland Valley's Anthony DePietress tees off on #10 in the Mid-Penn Golf Championships Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Golfer of the Year Anthony DePietress, sr., Cumberland Valley
The CV team captain put on a show in his last trip around the high school links. DePietress was the conference regular-season low medalist with a 73 average and continued his success in the postseason where he hauled in top 10 finishes at the Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 3A championships. He placed ninth at the conference tournament, shooting a 78, while tying for 10th at districts behind a two-day 151. DePietress was the top local boys finisher at states, firing a total 154 to finish in a tie for 32nd place. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Coach of the Year Doug Erney, Mechanicsburg
The Wildcat program, on both the boys and girls sides, saw a shift in play this fall under Erney’s direction. After capturing their Mechanicsburg boys captured their second straight Keystone Division title with their second consecutive undefeated regular season. The Wildcat girls nearly punched their ticket to districts as a team, falling just four strokes behind Cumberland Valley at Mid-Penns.
First Team
Boiling Springs' Nathaniel Harbst tees off #1 in the District 3 Class 3A Championships Saturday at Briarwood Golf Club, York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Nathaniel Harbst, sr., Boiling Springs
Despite the Bubblers' move to the 3A classification this fall, Harbst accepted the challenge and tackled it head-on. The senior, in just his second year on the competitive links, tying for seventh place at Mid-Penns with a 77. He carded a two-day 158 at districts, falling a few strokes shy of the state cut line. During the regular season, Harbst secured Capital Division low-medalist honors (79.1 average) and steered Boiling Springs to its fourth straight division title. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein tees off on #9 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ben Trautlein, jr., Cumberland Valley
Another local golfer just two years into a promising prep career, Trautlein made his postseason splash this fall by striking silver at the district 3A championships with rounds of 77 and 70. The second-place finish was sandwiched between a tie for seventh at Mid-Penns (77) and a tie for 52nd place at states (159). Trautlein completed the regular season with the fourth-best average in the conference (75). 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Cumberland Valley's Trent Samelko tees off from #2 in the District 3 Class 3A Championships Saturday at Briarwood Golf Club, York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trent Samelko, so., Cumberland Valley
On the rise alongside Trautlein, Samelko cemented himself as part of CV’s future on the links. After a regular season that included a 79 average, the Eagle sophomore signed off on an 84 at Mid-Penns and strung together rounds of 79 and 80 at the district championships.
Mechanicsburg's Cody Fey watches his tee shot on #1 in the District 3 Class 3A Championships Saturday at Briarwood Golf Club, York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cody Fey, sr., Mechanicsburg
Fey slams the door shut on the pitcher’s mound in the spring for the Wildcats, but his closer-like nature carries over to the golf course as well. Helping Mechanicsburg to its second straight Keystone title and undefeated regular season, Fey fired a 79.1 average during the regular season and nabbed a 10th-place finish at Mid-Penns with a 79. The Wildcat senior also advanced to the second round of the district 3A tournament, shooting 167 across two rounds. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Red Land's Jesse Strine keeps an eye on his tee shot off #1 in the District 3 Class 3A Championships Saturday at Briarwood Golf Club, York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jesse Strine, sr., Red Land
The cornerstone of the Patriot program over the last four years, Strine corralled Keystone low-medalist honors with a 76.2 average during the regular season and followed up with an 81 at Mid-Penns and a two-day 157 at districts. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Boiling Springs' Garrett Wickard walks to the #10 green in the Mid-Penn Golf Championships Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Honorable Mentions
Josh Motter, sr., Big Spring; Austin Fulton, jr., Boiling Springs; Colby Bubb, sr., Boiling Springs; Garrett Wickard, jr., Boiling Springs; Richard Kline, jr., Carlisle; Bryson Gordon, sr., Carlisle; Rylan Brow, jr., Cumberland Valley; Carson French, sr., Cumberland Valley; Garrett White, jr., Northern; Logan White, so., Northern; Zach Rengen, so., Mechanicsburg; Owen McDonnell, sr., Mechanicsburg; Dillon Yinger, jr., Mechanicsburg; Anderson French, jr., Red Land; Mason Fogelsonger, jr., Shippensburg.
