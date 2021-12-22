2021 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team: Camp Hill's Paige Richter adds Golfer of the Year to senior season accolades

With the 2021 high school golf season in the rear-view mirror and the Sentinel coverage area producing a pile of top finishes and accolades this fall, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team which includes Golfer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Golfer of the Year

Paige Richter, sr., Camp Hill

A clean sweep. A triple crown. A trifecta. No matter the wording, it belonged to Richter this season. The Camp Hill senior and Bucknell University pledge captured Class 2A state, District 3 and Mid-Penn Conference titles this fall. She fired a 73 at states, a two-day total 2-under par at districts and an additional 71 at Mid-Penns. She completes her storied high school career with a state crown, a pair of district titles and three Mid-Penn top honors. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Jim Lithgow, Boiling Springs

Lithgow claimed this same honor last fall after the Bubblers captured their first District 3 Class 2A team title in program history. And for the second year in a row, Boiling Springs brought the hardware back to Bubbletown. In addition to the district crown, under Lithgow’s direction, the Bubblers extended their undefeated regular-season winning streak to 72-0, spanning the last three seasons. 2020 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.

First Team

Brooke Graham, jr., Boiling Springs

A key piece to the Bubblers' team title, Graham once again shined on the links this fall. She carded a two-day total of 17-over par at districts, signing off on a 77 Day 2 to seal a second-place finish. She followed that strong performance with an 8-over 80 (tied for sixth) at states — the best of her career — and also garnered fourth-place laurels at Mid-Penns with a round of 84. 2020 All-Sentinel Golfer of the Year.

Emily McAninch, sr., Cumberland Valley

The lone Sentinel-area representative in the girls' Class 3A field at states, McAninch exhibited experience and wisdom on the course this fall. She began her final postseason run with a third-place round (81 strokes) at Mid-Penns, which preceded a sixth-place finish at districts (84 and 82) and a tie for 28th place at states (85). The Oglethorpe University commit was just one of four golfers in the girls 3A state contingent to have made three consecutive championship appearances, stretching from 2019-21. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Willow Dixon, jr., Camp Hill

Three titles from her Camp Hill teammate couldn’t overshadow shadow what Dixon accomplished in her own right on various tracks this fall. The Lions junior helped Camp Hill capture the Mid-Penn's Class 2A girls crown, shooting an 86. At districts, she grabbed fourth (176) behind a magnificent second-day 82 and tied for 26th place in her PIAA debut with a 95.

Addison Shover, sr., Mechanicsburg

Shover capped her prep career with an impressive season this fall. She earned eighth-place honors with a 93 at Mid-Penns before coming just two strokes shy of the state cut line at districts. She carded a two-day showing of 181 (88 and 93) at Honey Run Golf Club. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mentions

Lily Kaplaniak, sr., Camp Hill; Alexis Slaseman, sr., Cedar Cliff; Cambria Crossley, jr., Cumberland Valley; Megan Fenton, fr., Cumberland Valley; Ella Will, jr., Cumberland Valley; Bailey Toporcer, so., Mechanicsburg; Jailyn Parrish, Northern; Olivia Brawner, sr., Red Land; Ava Frontino, fr., Shippensburg.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.