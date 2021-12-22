2021 All-Sentinel Boys Golf Team: Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson drives his way to Golfer of the Year

With the 2021 high school golf season in the rear-view mirror and the Sentinel coverage area producing a pile of top finishes and accolades this fall, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Boys Team, which includes Golfer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Golfer of the Year

Brady Davidson, sr., Cumberland Valley

Davidson soared to the top tier of leaderboards during his first three years, but in year four, he nabbed the elusive first-place finish he pursued. The Cumberland Valley senior captured the District 3 Class 3A crown with rounds of 70 and 74 (144 strokes) at Honey Run Golf Club. At states, Davidson tied for 18th behind a 4-over par 75 and signed off on a 76 at the Mid-Penn Conference Championships, leading the Eagles to a team title. He held the Mid-Penn's season-low average at 70.25 strokes per round. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Jim Lithgow, Boiling Springs

Lithgow claimed this same honor last fall after the Bubblers captured their first District 3 Class 2A team title in program history. And for the second year in a row, Boiling Springs brought the hardware back to Bubbletown. In addition to the district crown, under Lithgow’s direction, the Bubblers extended their undefeated regular-season winning streak to 72-0, spanning the last three seasons. 2020 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.

First Team

Josh Hiles, sr., Boiling Springs

Hiles accentuated the Bubblers' success this season in his final go-around on the prep golf circuit. Highlighting Boiling Springs' second straight district team title, Hiles placed second individually in the tournament with a two-day score of 157 (76 and 81). Nearly two weeks earlier, Hiles fired a 79 at Mid-Penns and rounded out his senior season with tying for 20th place with an 80 in his state tournament debut. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

James Ulsh, sr., Trinity

One of the most consistent forces on the Mid-Penn links in the last three years, Ulsh continued his strong play in year four. The Shamrock senior corralled first-place honors in the Class 2A field at Mid-Penns with a 78 and carded a two-day total 169 (82 and 87) at districts, tying for seventh. On a blustery day at states, Ulsh finished tied for 27th with a 10-over par 81. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Anthony DePietress, jr., Cumberland Valley

DePietress’ 2021 campaign ended in a seven-way playoff at districts, but the Cumberland Valley junior conquered courses for the entirety of the season. DePietress’ 79 at Mid-Penns was a key piece to the Eagles' team title and despite missing the state cut line, he authored rounds of 74 and 80 (154) on a narrow Honey Run track at districts. He concluded the season with a 79.4-per-round average.

Nathaniel Harbst, jr., Boiling Springs

Harbst booked himself a trip to the state tournament this fall in his first year of competitive golf. The Boiling Springs junior rolled in impressive rounds all season, firing a pair of 85s at districts to claim the last spot in the state tournament and help the Bubblers grab back-to-back team titles. He didn’t play his best golf at states but ended his 2021 campaign with an 83.3-per-round average.

Honorable Mentions

Josh Motter, jr., Big Spring; Owen Metz, sr., Boiling Springs; Matt Whare, sr., Boiling Springs; Robert Kozicki, sr., Camp Hill; Jonah Spotts, jr., Camp Hill; Richard Kline, so., Carlisle; Max Haas, sr., Cedar Cliff; Grant Kuffa, sr., Cumberland Valley; Ben Trautlein, jr., Cumberland Valley; Ean Morrison, sr., Cumberland Valley; Zach Rengen, fr., Mechanicsburg; Cody Fey, jr., Mechanicsburg; Owen McDonnell, jr., Mechanicsburg; Jesse Strine, jr., Red Land; Mikey Shenk, sr., Red Land; Jeremy Thomas, sr., Shippensburg; Vance Kunkle, sr., Shippensburg.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.