 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Mid-Penn Golf All-Stars
agate
Mid-Penn Golf

2020 Mid-Penn Golf All-Stars

{{featured_button_text}}
State Golf Championships 3A 6 (copy)

Carlisle’s John Peters was selected to the Mid-Penn All-Stars this season.

 Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Boys

Name (School)

Jake Shmonov (Central Dauphin)

Derek McGlaughlin (Lower Dauphin)

Luke Wren (Lower Dauphin)

Brady Davidson (Cumberland Valley)

Grant Kuffa (Cumberland Valley)

John Olsen (State College)

Jack McCaughey (State College)

Luke Janac (State College)

Girls

Name (School)

Lena Recce (Central Dauphin)

Riley Kracaw (State College)

Sofia Stalebrink (Hershey)

Emily McAninch (Cumberland Valley)

Heather Sanbower (Chambersburg)

Keystone Division

Boys

Name (School)

John Peters (Carlisle)

Aiden DeMuro (Bishop McDevitt)

Tyler Blask (Biship McDevitt)

Andy Manges (Mechanicsburg)

Matt Schmidt (Mechanicsburg)

Owen Wise (Mifflin County)

Jesse Strine (Red Land)

Mike Shenk (Red Land)

Girls

Name (School)

Hannah Barrett (Carlisle)

Edie Myhre (Red Land)

Capital Division

Boys

Name (School)

Tanner Fackler (CD East)

Josh Hiles (Boiling Springs)

Drew vonStein (Boiling Springs)

Aidan Johnson-Walsh (Boiling Springs)

Tanner Nickel (Boiling Springs)

Robert Kozicki (Camp Hill)

Will Fulmer (Middletown)

James Ulsh (Trinity)

Girls

Name (School)

Oliva Maddux (Trinity)

Brooke Graham (Boiling Springs)

Paige Richter (Camp Hill)

Colonial Division

Boys

Name (School)

Caleb Motter (Big Spring)

Josh Motter (Big Spring)

Cooper Swam (Greencastle-Antrim)

Aiden Hlatky (Northern)

Devin Smith (Waynesboro)

Evan Stein (Waynesboro)

Dylan Byers (Waynesboro)

Brady Cauffman (Waynesboro)

Girls

Name (School)

Ella Lowry (Waynesboro)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News