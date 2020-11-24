2020 Mid-Penn Golf All-Stars

Commonwealth Division
Boys
Name (School)
Jake Shmonov (Central Dauphin)
Derek McGlaughlin (Lower Dauphin)
Luke Wren (Lower Dauphin)
Brady Davidson (Cumberland Valley)
Grant Kuffa (Cumberland Valley)
John Olsen (State College)
Jack McCaughey (State College)
Luke Janac (State College)
Girls
Name (School)
Lena Recce (Central Dauphin)
Riley Kracaw (State College)
Sofia Stalebrink (Hershey)
Emily McAninch (Cumberland Valley)
Heather Sanbower (Chambersburg)
Keystone Division
Boys
Name (School)
John Peters (Carlisle)
Aiden DeMuro (Bishop McDevitt)
Tyler Blask (Biship McDevitt)
Andy Manges (Mechanicsburg)
Matt Schmidt (Mechanicsburg)
Owen Wise (Mifflin County)
Jesse Strine (Red Land)
Mike Shenk (Red Land)
Girls
Name (School)
Hannah Barrett (Carlisle)
Edie Myhre (Red Land)
Capital Division
Boys
Name (School)
Tanner Fackler (CD East)
Josh Hiles (Boiling Springs)
Drew vonStein (Boiling Springs)
Aidan Johnson-Walsh (Boiling Springs)
Tanner Nickel (Boiling Springs)
Robert Kozicki (Camp Hill)
Will Fulmer (Middletown)
James Ulsh (Trinity)
Girls
Name (School)
Oliva Maddux (Trinity)
Brooke Graham (Boiling Springs)
Paige Richter (Camp Hill)
Colonial Division
Boys
Name (School)
Caleb Motter (Big Spring)
Josh Motter (Big Spring)
Cooper Swam (Greencastle-Antrim)
Aiden Hlatky (Northern)
Devin Smith (Waynesboro)
Evan Stein (Waynesboro)
Dylan Byers (Waynesboro)
Brady Cauffman (Waynesboro)
Girls
Name (School)
Ella Lowry (Waynesboro)
