2020 HS Golf Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school golf teams in The Sentinel coverage area:
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: J. Douglas Blacksmith (2nd season, 30-0)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 30-0
Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 3A boys team championship. Finished second at PIAA Class 3A boys team championship.
Top individual postseason finishes: Reese Watson finished third, Brady Davidson finished 11th at District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship; Davidson finished fourth and Watson finished t-11th at PIAA East Class 3A boys regional; Davidson finished 27th and Reese Watson finished 32nd at PIAA Class 3A boys individual championship; Emily McAninch finished ninth at District 3 Class 3A girls individual championships, t-12th at PIAA East Class 3A girls regional and 18th at PIAA Class 3A girls individual championships.
Key losses: Reese Watson, Braden Rozell, Stevie Rozyckie, Justun Rulapaugh.
Key returning players: Brady Davidson, jr.; Grant Kuffa, jr.; Anthony DePietress, so; Emily McAninch, so.; Lindsay Seeley, sr.
Top newcomers: Jacob Burkhart, sr.; Julie Leo, sr; Kaley Howard, sr.
Boys Opener: Monday at Centre Hills Country Club, 1 (first Commonwealth meet is Wednesday at Hershey Country Club but Cumberland Valley will not have met preseason practice minimum)
Girls Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Hershey Country Club, 1:30
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Mike Woodward (2nd season, 12-18)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 12-18 (Commonwealth)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: John Peters finished second at District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship, tied-14th at PIAA East Class 3A boys regional and finished third at PIAA Class 3A boys individual championship; Hannah Barrett finished third at District 3 Class 3A girls individual championships and qualified for PIAA East Class 3A girls regional.
Key losses: none
Key returning players: John Peters, sr.; Hannah Barrett, so.
Top newcomers: none
Opener: Thursday at Army War College Golf Course, 1
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Scott Lackey (1st season)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 0-30 (Commonwealth)
Postseason: did not qualify
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers
Key losses: not provided
Key returning players: not provided
Top newcomers: not provided
Opener: Thursday at Army War College Golf Course, 1
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Doug Erney (15th season, 337-133)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 18-12 (Commonwealth)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers
Key losses: none
Key returning players: Andrew Manges, sr.; Matt Schmidt, sr.; Kevin Leidy, sr.; Andrew LaBell, sr.; Addison Shover, jr.
Top newcomers: Cody Fey, so.
Opener: Thursday, Sept. 10 at Army War College Golf Course, 1
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Jevon Ford
Classification: 3A
Last year: 21-9 (Commonwealth)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: Jesse Strine qualified for District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship; McKylie Boreman finished fourth at District 3 Class 3A girls individual championship and qualified for PIAA East Class 3A girls regional.
Key losses: McKylie Boreman, Rhys Buxton, Nate Brawner
Key returning players: Jesse Strine, so.; Edie Myhre, sr.; Brooke Laughman, sr.; Ethan Phillips, sr.; Mike Shenk, jr,; Luke Barbour, so.
Top newcomers: none
Opener: Thursday at Army War College Golf Course, 1
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: James Lithgow (2nd season currently, 16th season overall)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 39-3
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: Drew Vonstein qualified for District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship; Brooke Graham finished second at District 3 Class 2A girls individual championship, third at PIAA East Class 2A regional and 16th at PIAA Class 2A girls individual championship.
Key losses: Caroline Klunk
Key returning players: Drew Vonstein, sr.; Aidan Johnston Walsh, sr.; Tanner Nickel, sr.; Landon Miller, sr.; Josh Hiles, jr.; Matt Whare, jr.; Brooke Graham, so.
Top newcomers: Owen Metz, jr.
Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Barry Reddish (8th year)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 23-19
Team postseason: Girls team qualified at District 3 PIAA Qualifier. Finished sixth at PIAA Class 2A girls team championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: Paige Richter won District 3 Class 2A individual championship, won PIAA East Class 2A girls regional and finished fifth at PIAA Class 2A individual championships.
Key losses: Anthony LaPorta, Ben Snyder.
Key returning players: Paige Richter, jr.; Robert Kozicki, jr.; Willow Dixon, so.; Lily Kaplaniak, jr.
Top newcomers: Jonah Spotts, so.; Bobby Latham so.
Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Jeff Barlup
Classification: 3A
Last year: 0-42
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers
Key losses: Jack Thompson.
Key returning players: Charley Kirby, sr.
Top newcomers: none
Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Chris Heisey (2nd season, 36-6)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 36-6
Team postseason: Finished fourth at District 3 Class 2A boys team championship.
Top individual postseason finishes: James Ulsh finished second at District 3 Class 2A boys individual championships, tied third at PIAA East Class 2A boys regional and tied-28th at PIAA Class 2A boys individual championships. Olivia Maddux finish fourth at District 3 Class 2A girls individual championships, sixth at PIAA East Class 2A girls regional and 14th at PIAA Class 2A girls individual championships.
Key losses: Jake Penwell, Ben Patton.
Key returning players: James Ulsh, jr.; Olivia Maddux, sr.; Joey Koranda, so.; Victor Green, so.
Top newcomers: Josh Walker, sr.; Ryan Ziegler, jr.
Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Andrew Koman (4th season)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 18-24
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: Caleb Motter qualified for District 3 Class 3A boys individual championships.
Key losses: Addison Lay.
Key returning players: Caleb Motter, sr.; Josh Motter, so.; Darren Neidigh, sr.; Trevor Richwine, jr.; Maggie Byers, sr.; Abram Rosenberry, sr.
Top newcomers: Ashton Cunningham, fr.
Opener: Thursday at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Scott Houseal
Classification: 3A
Last year: 25-17
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: Jenna Breon qualified for District 3 Class 3A girls individual championships.
Key losses: not provided
Key returning players: not provided
Top newcomers: not provided
Opener: Thursday at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Brad Horgos (9th season, 39-249)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 6-36
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers
Key losses: none
Key returning players: Stephen Lucas, sr.; Vance Kunkle, jr.; JT Thomas, jr.; Alex Holderbaum, jr.; Jonathan Breaux, jr.; William Breaux, jr.
Top newcomers: Mason Fogelsonger, fr.
Opener: Thursday at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2
