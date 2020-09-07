2020 HS Golf Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school golf teams in The Sentinel coverage area:

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Top individual postseason finishes: Reese Watson finished third, Brady Davidson finished 11th at District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship; Davidson finished fourth and Watson finished t-11th at PIAA East Class 3A boys regional; Davidson finished 27th and Reese Watson finished 32nd at PIAA Class 3A boys individual championship; Emily McAninch finished ninth at District 3 Class 3A girls individual championships, t-12th at PIAA East Class 3A girls regional and 18th at PIAA Class 3A girls individual championships.