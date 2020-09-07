 Skip to main content
2020 HS Golf Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team
2020 HS Golf Preview Capsules

2020 HS Golf Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school golf teams in The Sentinel coverage area:

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

District 3 Individual Championships 7.JPG (copy)

Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson hits a chip shot up to the #12 green in the District 3 Golf Individual Championships last season at Briarwood Golf Club, York.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: J. Douglas Blacksmith (2nd season, 30-0)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 30-0

Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 3A boys team championship. Finished second at PIAA Class 3A boys team championship.

Top individual postseason finishes: Reese Watson finished third, Brady Davidson finished 11th at District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship; Davidson finished fourth and Watson finished t-11th at PIAA East Class 3A boys regional; Davidson finished 27th and Reese Watson finished 32nd at PIAA Class 3A boys individual championship; Emily McAninch finished ninth at District 3 Class 3A girls individual championships, t-12th at PIAA East Class 3A girls regional and 18th at PIAA Class 3A girls individual championships. 

Key losses: Reese Watson, Braden Rozell, Stevie Rozyckie, Justun Rulapaugh.

Key returning players: Brady Davidson, jr.; Grant Kuffa, jr.; Anthony DePietress, so; Emily McAninch, so.; Lindsay Seeley, sr.

Top newcomers: Jacob Burkhart, sr.; Julie Leo, sr; Kaley Howard, sr.

Boys Opener: Monday at Centre Hills Country Club, 1 (first Commonwealth meet is Wednesday at Hershey Country Club but Cumberland Valley will not have met preseason practice minimum)

Girls Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Hershey Country Club, 1:30

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

PIAA Championship Golf 7.JPG (copy)

Carlisle’s John Peters hits a fairway shot on #18 in the PIAA Golf Championships last season at Heritage Hills, York, Pa.

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Mike Woodward (2nd season, 12-18)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 12-18 (Commonwealth)

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: John Peters finished second at District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship, tied-14th at PIAA East Class 3A boys regional and finished third at PIAA Class 3A boys individual championship; Hannah Barrett finished third at District 3 Class 3A girls individual championships and qualified for PIAA East Class 3A girls regional.

Key losses: none

Key returning players: John Peters, sr.; Hannah Barrett, so.

Top newcomers: none

Opener: Thursday at Army War College Golf Course, 1

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Scott Lackey (1st season)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 0-30 (Commonwealth)

Postseason: did not qualify

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers

Key losses: not provided

Key returning players: not provided

Top newcomers: not provided

Opener: Thursday at Army War College Golf Course, 1

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Doug Erney (15th season, 337-133)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 18-12 (Commonwealth)

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers

Key losses: none

Key returning players: Andrew Manges, sr.; Matt Schmidt, sr.; Kevin Leidy, sr.; Andrew LaBell, sr.; Addison Shover, jr.

Top newcomers: Cody Fey, so.

Opener: Thursday, Sept. 10 at Army War College Golf Course, 1

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Jevon Ford

Classification: 3A

Last year: 21-9 (Commonwealth)

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: Jesse Strine qualified for District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship; McKylie Boreman finished fourth at District 3 Class 3A girls individual championship and qualified for PIAA East Class 3A girls regional.

Key losses: McKylie Boreman, Rhys Buxton, Nate Brawner

Key returning players: Jesse Strine, so.; Edie Myhre, sr.; Brooke Laughman, sr.; Ethan Phillips, sr.; Mike Shenk, jr,; Luke Barbour, so.

Top newcomers: none

Opener: Thursday at Army War College Golf Course, 1

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Mid-Penn Golf 13.JPG (copy)

Boiling Spring’s Drew VonStein takes his putt of #18 in the Mid-Penn Boys Golf Championships last season at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: James Lithgow (2nd season currently, 16th season overall)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 39-3

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: Drew Vonstein qualified for District 3 Class 3A boys individual championship; Brooke Graham finished second at District 3 Class 2A girls individual championship, third at PIAA East Class 2A regional and 16th at PIAA Class 2A girls individual championship.

Key losses: Caroline Klunk

Key returning players: Drew Vonstein, sr.; Aidan Johnston Walsh, sr.; Tanner Nickel, sr.; Landon Miller, sr.; Josh Hiles, jr.; Matt Whare, jr.; Brooke Graham, so.

Top newcomers: Owen Metz, jr.

Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2

Camp Hill Lions

Coach: Barry Reddish (8th year)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 23-19

Team postseason: Girls team qualified at District 3 PIAA Qualifier. Finished sixth at PIAA Class 2A girls team championships. 

Top individual postseason finishes: Paige Richter won District 3 Class 2A individual championship, won PIAA East Class 2A girls regional and finished fifth at PIAA Class 2A individual championships.

Key losses: Anthony LaPorta, Ben Snyder.

Key returning players: Paige Richter, jr.; Robert Kozicki, jr.; Willow Dixon, so.; Lily Kaplaniak, jr.

Top newcomers: Jonah Spotts, so.; Bobby Latham so.

Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2

East Pennsboro Panthers

Coach: Jeff Barlup

Classification: 3A

Last year: 0-42

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers

Key losses: Jack Thompson.

Key returning players: Charley Kirby, sr.

Top newcomers: none

Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: Chris Heisey (2nd season, 36-6)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 36-6

Team postseason: Finished fourth at District 3 Class 2A boys team championship. 

Top individual postseason finishes: James Ulsh finished second at District 3 Class 2A boys individual championships, tied third at PIAA East Class 2A boys regional and tied-28th at PIAA Class 2A boys individual championships. Olivia Maddux finish fourth at District 3 Class 2A girls individual championships, sixth at PIAA East Class 2A girls regional and 14th at PIAA Class 2A girls individual championships.

Key losses: Jake Penwell, Ben Patton.

Key returning players: James Ulsh, jr.; Olivia Maddux, sr.; Joey Koranda, so.; Victor Green, so.

Top newcomers: Josh Walker, sr.; Ryan Ziegler, jr.

Opener: Wednesday at Harrisburg Country Club, 2

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Mid-Penn Golf 11.JPG (copy)

Big Spring’s Caleb Motter lines up his putt on #9 in the Mid-Penn Boys Golf Championships last season at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course.

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Andrew Koman (4th season)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 18-24

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: Caleb Motter qualified for District 3 Class 3A boys individual championships.

Key losses: Addison Lay.

Key returning players: Caleb Motter, sr.; Josh Motter, so.; Darren Neidigh, sr.; Trevor Richwine, jr.; Maggie Byers, sr.; Abram Rosenberry, sr. 

Top newcomers: Ashton Cunningham, fr.

Opener: Thursday at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Scott Houseal

Classification: 3A

Last year: 25-17

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: Jenna Breon qualified for District 3 Class 3A girls individual championships.

Key losses: not provided

Key returning players: not provided

Top newcomers: not provided

Opener: Thursday at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: Brad Horgos (9th season, 39-249)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 6-36

Team postseason: did not qualify

Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers

Key losses: none

Key returning players: Stephen Lucas, sr.; Vance Kunkle, jr.; JT Thomas, jr.; Alex Holderbaum, jr.; Jonathan Breaux, jr.; William Breaux, jr.

Top newcomers: Mason Fogelsonger, fr.

Opener: Thursday at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2

