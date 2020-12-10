2020 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team: Brooke Graham earns Player of the Year after leading Boiling Springs to first district golds

Olivia Maddux, sr., Trinity — A consistent force for years, Maddux finished her final season with a silver medal during the District 3 Class 2A girls championships (165), finished 17th at states (89) and finished tied for fourth at Mid-Penn’s with an 85. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Emily McAninch, jr., Cumberland Valley — McAninch was a big part in helping the Eagles take second as a team (277 points) at Mid-Penn’s and leading them to states. She finished tied for fifth at the District 3 Class 3A tournament (168), 21st at states (88) and finished tied for fourth with an 85 at Mid-Penn’s. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.

Honorable Mention

​All-Sentinel teams ​are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

