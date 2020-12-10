 Skip to main content
2020 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team: Brooke Graham earns Player of the Year after leading Boiling Springs to first district golds
2020 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team

All-Sentinel Girls Golf POTY: Brooke Graham
Card produced by Joshua Vaughn

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.

This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Brooke Graham, so., Boiling Springs — Hanging with — and beating — the boys has become second nature for Graham in just her second year with the Bubblers, who she helped win their first ever District 3 Class 2 team title. One of the best on Boiling Springs’ combined team, Graham finished the best out of the squad with a District 3 title (161), the first individual title in program history as well. She bested her 16th-place finish at states last season, tying for 13th with a score of 87, and finished ninth at Mid-Penn’s with an 88. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.

First Team

All-Sentinel First Team: Hannah Barrett, so., Carlisle

Carlisle’s Hannah Barrett finished the District 3 Class 3A championships with a silver medal and finished tied for 14th at states.

Hannah Barrett, so., Carlisle — One of the best golfers in the Mid-Penn, boys or girls, and with two years still to play, Barrett has proven she can hang with pretty much anyone in just her second year. She finished the District 3 Class 3A championships with a silver medal (149), finished tied for 14th at states (80) and nabbed second with a 78 at Mid-Penn’s. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.

All-Sentinel First Team: Paige Richter, jr., Camp Hill

Paige Richter, jr., Camp Hill — Richter’s season was heartbreakingly cut short just before the biggest stage. After rolling through the girls division during the regular season, Richter took the top spot at Mid-Penn’s with a 76. But that's where it ended. Camp Hill shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case, and Richter was forced to miss the District 3 championships and defend her title. She would've almost certainly contended once again.

All-Sentinel First Team: Olivia Maddux, sr., Trinity

Trinity’s Olivia Maddux finished her final season with a silver medal during the District 3 Class 2A girls championships and finished 17th at states.

Olivia Maddux, sr., Trinity — A consistent force for years, Maddux finished her final season with a silver medal during the District 3 Class 2A girls championships (165), finished 17th at states (89) and finished tied for fourth at Mid-Penn’s with an 85. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

All-Sentinel First Team: Emily McAninch, jr., Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Emily McAninch finished tied for fifth at the District 3 Class 3A tournament and finished 21st at states.

Emily McAninch, jr., Cumberland Valley — McAninch was a big part in helping the Eagles take second as a team (277 points) at Mid-Penn’s and leading them to states. She finished tied for fifth at the District 3 Class 3A tournament (168), 21st at states (88) and finished tied for fourth with an 85 at Mid-Penn’s. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.

Honorable Mention

All-Sentinel Honorable Mention: Lindsay Seeley, sr., Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Lindsay Seeley was a big part of the Eagles' team success this season.

Lindsay Seeley, sr., Cumberland Valley; Charley Kirby, sr., East Pennsboro; Addison Shover, jr., Mechanicsburg; Edie Myrhe, sr., Red Land.

All-Sentinel teams ​are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda​

