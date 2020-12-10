2020 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team: Brooke Graham earns Player of the Year after leading Boiling Springs to first district golds

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Brooke Graham, so., Boiling Springs — Hanging with — and beating — the boys has become second nature for Graham in just her second year with the Bubblers, who she helped win their first ever District 3 Class 2 team title. One of the best on Boiling Springs’ combined team, Graham finished the best out of the squad with a District 3 title (161), the first individual title in program history as well. She bested her 16th-place finish at states last season, tying for 13th with a score of 87, and finished ninth at Mid-Penn’s with an 88. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
First Team
Hannah Barrett, so., Carlisle — One of the best golfers in the Mid-Penn, boys or girls, and with two years still to play, Barrett has proven she can hang with pretty much anyone in just her second year. She finished the District 3 Class 3A championships with a silver medal (149), finished tied for 14th at states (80) and nabbed second with a 78 at Mid-Penn’s. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Paige Richter, jr., Camp Hill — Richter’s season was heartbreakingly cut short just before the biggest stage. After rolling through the girls division during the regular season, Richter took the top spot at Mid-Penn’s with a 76. But that's where it ended. Camp Hill shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case, and Richter was forced to miss the District 3 championships and defend her title. She would've almost certainly contended once again.
Olivia Maddux, sr., Trinity — A consistent force for years, Maddux finished her final season with a silver medal during the District 3 Class 2A girls championships (165), finished 17th at states (89) and finished tied for fourth at Mid-Penn’s with an 85. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Emily McAninch, jr., Cumberland Valley — McAninch was a big part in helping the Eagles take second as a team (277 points) at Mid-Penn’s and leading them to states. She finished tied for fifth at the District 3 Class 3A tournament (168), 21st at states (88) and finished tied for fourth with an 85 at Mid-Penn’s. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Honorable Mention
Lindsay Seeley, sr., Cumberland Valley; Charley Kirby, sr., East Pennsboro; Addison Shover, jr., Mechanicsburg; Edie Myrhe, sr., Red Land.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
