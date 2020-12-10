2020 All-Sentinel Boys Golf Team: Carlisle's John Peters repeats as Player of the Year after district championship

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
John Peters, sr., Carlisle — Peters’ career at Carlisle was filled with success on the links. After consistently climbing the leaderboards and getting better over the past four years, the Duke commit’s hard work paid off in the form of a top finish in the Pennsylvania Junior Boys Golf Championship, a District 3 Class 3A title (143 strokes), silver at Mid-Penn’s (69) and another appearance at a PIAA competition slashed to one day by the COVID-19 pandemic (t-20th finish (75) after finishing t-3rd last season). 2019 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.
Coach of the Year
James Lithgow, Boiling Springs — Leading your team to its first ever District 3 Class 2A title and then leading them to a fifth-place finish at states on top of that will get you some recognition. Lithgow did just that this season with his team winning the District 3 Class 2A boys championship. He also had more than a few golfers make it into states and districts with a few medals along the way. 2019 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.
First Team
James Ulsh, jr., Trinity — Ulsh was consistent during the regular season, and the postseason was no different. After struggling in states last season, Ulsh put in the work to finish the PIAA Class 2A championships tied for third with a 74. He picked up another silver medal at districts with a combined score of 154 and tied for sixth at Mid-Penn’s. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Brady Davidson, jr., Cumberland Valley — Aside from helping the Eagles win the Mid-Penn title as a team, Davidson did some pretty impressive things individually. Davidson tied for eighth in the PIAA Class 3A championships with a 73, tied for fourth at districts (148) and finished eighth at Mid-Penn’s (76). 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Aiden Johnson-Walsh, sr., Boiling Springs — Johnson-Walsh was a big part of helping the Boiling Springs team take the District 3 Class 2A boys team title for the first time. He finished fifth at Mid-Penn’s with a 93 and wound up tied for 10th at districts (164), helping the team qualify for states along the way.
Drew VonStein, sr., Boiling Springs — Another key part of the Bubblers nabbing the District 3 Class 2A boys team title, VonStein finished 15th at districts with a 168 and third at Mid-Penn’s with an 85. He's been a veteran presence for a few years on the roster.
Honorable Mention
Caleb Motter, sr., Big Spring; Josh Motter, so., Big Spring; Tanner Nickel, sr., Boiling Springs; Josh Hiles, jr., Boiling Springs; Robert Kozicki, jr., Camp Hill; Grant Kuffa, jr., Cumberland Valley; Andy Manges, sr., Mechanicsburg; Matt Schmidt, sr., Mechanicsburg; Aiden Hlatky, sr., Northern; Mike Shenk, jr., Red Land; Jesse Strine, so., Red Land.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!