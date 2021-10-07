Girls Tennis: Trinity takes top seeds into Mid-Penn Tournament

Trinity’s girls tennis team rolled to a 15-0 regular season record, including a Mid-Penn Colonial Division title clinching 12-0 mark in the conference play. And, with the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at East Pennsboro, Trinity takes several top-seeded players into the postseason.
Sadie Rieg (15-0) earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Class 2A No. 1 singles bracket. The seven-player field also includes East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman, the No. 2 seed who draws James Buchanan’s Hailey Harbold in the first round, and Elanor Yale of Camp Hill, who earned the No. 3 seed and a first-round meeting with Susquehanna Township’s Sophie Jatto.
Trinity’s troupe of top-seeded players includes Brinley Orris (No. 2 singles), Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook (No. 1 doubles) and Katherine Domby and Grace Hubbard (No. 2 doubles). Rieg and Orris also have the top seed in the district qualifier doubles field. Abigail Ebel of Camp Hill earned the No. 1 seed at No. 3 singles with an undefeated season individually.
The tournament is scheduled for Thursday and Friday with finals scheduled for Monday at CD East.
Mechanicsburg's Zerbe nabs No. 1 seed
Mechanicsburg’s Taryn Zerbe enters as the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A tournament’s No. 1 singles bracket after a fierce freshman campaign. She defeated Hershey’s Angelina Berg in three sets Sept. 4 to improve to 3-0 and set the tone for her season.
With the top seed, Zerbe receives a first-round bye when the conference tournament, scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. Thursday at CD East, commences. She could face Carlisle’s Natalie O’Neill in the second round if O’Neill, who won the No. 2 singles bracket last season, defeats Palmyra’s Nitya Patel in the opening round. The top half of the bracket also includes a first-round matchup between Cumberland Valley’s Nora Esack and Cedar Cliff’s Sydney Weyant and Red Land’s Makayla Elscheid, the No. 4 seed, in an opener against Mifflin County’s Olivia Kahley.
Northern’s Madeline White is the only local player on the bottom half of the bracket. She draws Berg, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, in the opening round.
Zerbe and teammate Patricia Kandrot, the top seed in the No. 2 singles bracket, have the top seed in the district doubles tournament. O’Neill and Rory Ade of Carlisle owning the No. 2 seed, and Cumberland Valley’s Nora Esack and Emily Leach seeded third.
The top seed in the No. 1 doubles bracket belongs to Cumberland Valley’s Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada.
Section Champions
While Trinity took the Mid-Penn Colonial title, Cumberland Valley (14-1, 8-0) soared to the Commonwealth crown and Hershey (14-0, 8-0) took the Keystone Division title.
Congratulations Girls Tennis!! Mid Penn Tourney play begins tomorrow morning at East Penn. ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/zUgmDI00uW— Trinity High School Athletics (@thsshamrocks) October 7, 2021
District 3 Team Tournament
Wednesday marked the final day for matches to count toward the District 3 power rankings, which determine qualifying and seeding for the district’s team tournament scheduled to begin Oct. 13 (Class 2A) and Oct. 14 (Class 3A). Cumberland Valley finished as the No. 3 team in Class 3A, drawing No. 6 Hempfield in the unofficial team tournament bracket. In Class 2A, Trinity finished No. 2, earning a first-round matchup with No. 7 West York, and Camp Hill finished No. 6 to draw No. 3 Wyomissing in the first round.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross