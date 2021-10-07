Girls Tennis: Trinity takes top seeds into Mid-Penn Tournament

Trinity’s girls tennis team rolled to a 15-0 regular season record, including a Mid-Penn Colonial Division title clinching 12-0 mark in the conference play. And, with the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at East Pennsboro, Trinity takes several top-seeded players into the postseason.

Sadie Rieg (15-0) earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Class 2A No. 1 singles bracket. The seven-player field also includes East Pennsboro’s Bella Heckman, the No. 2 seed who draws James Buchanan’s Hailey Harbold in the first round, and Elanor Yale of Camp Hill, who earned the No. 3 seed and a first-round meeting with Susquehanna Township’s Sophie Jatto.

Trinity’s troupe of top-seeded players includes Brinley Orris (No. 2 singles), Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook (No. 1 doubles) and Katherine Domby and Grace Hubbard (No. 2 doubles). Rieg and Orris also have the top seed in the district qualifier doubles field. Abigail Ebel of Camp Hill earned the No. 1 seed at No. 3 singles with an undefeated season individually.

The tournament is scheduled for Thursday and Friday with finals scheduled for Monday at CD East.

Mechanicsburg's Zerbe nabs No. 1 seed