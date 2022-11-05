Wyomissing turns away Trinity 2-0 for third straight District 3 Class 2A girls soccer title

Scouting a team can only give you so much information. It's one thing to watch film of a team, but it's an entirely different sensation to experience it. During team introductions, one could see that Wyomissing held a considerable size advantage over Trinity in their showdown for the District 3 Class 2A Championship at Mountain View Stadium's Tanner Field.

That made the difference, as Wyomissing applied that advantage on its way to a 2-0 victory over the Shamrocks. The win clinched the Spartans' third-straight district title. The Spartans had beaten Bishop McDevitt and Northern Lebanon in the previous two finals.

No. 2 Wyomissing (19-1) came out fast and strong as the more physical side setting the pace of play while winning the majority of 50/50 balls. It paid off in the 11th minute when Annie McCaffery intercepted a pass in the heart of the Spartans' offensive zone. The junior midfielder rifled a left-footed shot into the upper right corne,r out of the reach of Trinity keeper Julianna Prokop.

"We knew there was a lot of pressure coming into the game," McCaffery said. "We had to come out strong and kind of finish the game early. … We gave everything we had in the first 10 minutes to get that goal in, to get ahead of them, and get a kickstart on the game as well."

After the auspicious beginning, No. 1 Trinity (16-3) settled in. The Shamrocks returned to what's worked for them this season: a stout defense that allowed only six goals coming into the match and an energetic offense that found opportunities off the counterattack.

Within the opening minute of the second half, Trinity garnered a corner kick looking for the equalizer. The Shamrocks failed to convert, but Wyomissing reversed the field on the defensive play. Alexis Hardy carried the ball on the right wing before crossing to a crowd in front of the goal. Freshman Dulce Lytle touched the pass into the back of the net to give Wyomissing the 2-0 lead.

"They certainly have size on us," Trinity head coach Terry Mull said. "Getting pushed off the ball in a normal game is tough. This was a little more than that, but we were prepared for it."

"The girls were adjusting," Mull said. "To tell a girl somebody is going to be bigger than them is one thing, but to actually experience it is another. The girls reacted well as things went on, and we got some positive benefits from some of these players."

Looking for its seventh overall title, and first since 2016, Trinity reaped a number of chances as the minutes ticked away. Kari Powell barely missed cutting into the lead, as Wyomissing keeper E.P. Benedict deflected a shot over the crossbar with 12 minutes left. The Shamrocks also proved unlucky when an attempt bounced off the goalpost. The match was the first time this year that Trinity failed to score.

Wyomissing, who tallied five or more goals in 11 of 19 matches this season, finished with five shots on frame. Prokop turned away three for the Shamrocks, including a fantastic kick save with three minutes remaining to keep it a 2-0 game. Both sides had five penalty corners.

As the District 3 runner-up, Trinity faces Lansdale Catholic, the qualifier out of District 12, in its first-round PIAA state tournament matchup on Tuesday.