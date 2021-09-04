Waits' blasts boosts Northern girls soccer in early test against Mechanicsburg

“We made a couple probably uncharacteristically poor plays at times in the beginning,” said Mechanicsburg coach Mike O’Brien, “but I’m proud of how they responded and just battled back after that.”

The Wildcats answered in the 55th minute with a shot from Aristothoula Michelitch from 30 yards out that rainbowed into the top-right corner, just out of the reach of goalkeeper Camryn Porter (nine saves).

“It was a great shot, a great goal,” Lehman said. “There was nothing Cam could’ve done on that. It was an awesome goal by that player. But you see the grit that we have.”

Northern countered with a series of chances against Mechanicsburg keeper Arriel Fry (eight saves).

“I think it’s just mentality,” Waits said. “You can respond and feel sorry about yourself, or you can respond in a really great way, and that’s what we did. We were tired and sore, but we just kept fighting. Grit just got us through.”

Porter complemented her team’s timely goals with equally timely saves, lunging to stop Engle, one of the state’s top offensive players, on multiple occasions in the first half.