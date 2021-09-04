Waits' blasts boosts Northern girls soccer in early test against Mechanicsburg

DILLSBURG — In a tense test between backyard rivals on a sun-soaked afternoon in Dillsburg, Northern and visiting Mechanicsburg traded highlight-reel goals goals and momentum swings, big plays and big saves, and with the game tied at two and 18:49 remaining, the ball found the foot of Northern’s Sydney Waits about 25 yards from the Mechanicsburg goal.
“I just took a shot,” the sophomore forward said. “You can’t score if you don’t shoot. That’s what my mom always tells me. So I took it, not knowing whether it was going to go in.”
Waits’ right-footed rocket did go in, just inside the left post. It gave the Polar Bears a 3-2 lead and held up as the game-winner for Northern in its second victory in as many days to open the season.
“It really sets the tone,” Seth Lehman said of the Polar Bears’ back-to-back wins at Hempfield Friday and against Mechanicsburg. “We had confidence yesterday coming into today, and obviously we have confidence after today.”
The confidence propelled Northern (2-0) to an early lead Saturday, as Reagan Keys punched in a centering pass from Stefania Mladenoff in the fourth minute before Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle bent in a corner kick 10 minutes later to pull Mechancisburg (0-1) even. The Polar Bears struck again on a loose-ball blast from Liv Goretski in the 44th minute.
“We made a couple probably uncharacteristically poor plays at times in the beginning,” said Mechanicsburg coach Mike O’Brien, “but I’m proud of how they responded and just battled back after that.”
The Wildcats answered in the 55th minute with a shot from Aristothoula Michelitch from 30 yards out that rainbowed into the top-right corner, just out of the reach of goalkeeper Camryn Porter (nine saves).
“It was a great shot, a great goal,” Lehman said. “There was nothing Cam could’ve done on that. It was an awesome goal by that player. But you see the grit that we have.”
Northern countered with a series of chances against Mechanicsburg keeper Arriel Fry (eight saves).
“I think it’s just mentality,” Waits said. “You can respond and feel sorry about yourself, or you can respond in a really great way, and that’s what we did. We were tired and sore, but we just kept fighting. Grit just got us through.”
Porter complemented her team’s timely goals with equally timely saves, lunging to stop Engle, one of the state’s top offensive players, on multiple occasions in the first half.
“She’s going to be a player,” Lehman said of Porter, a sophomore. “She’s going to be an unbelievable goalie for us for years to come. It’s just a huge moment for her to get her confidence up, and for our team as well. It’s just a massive statement for us and for her.”
The Polar Bears finished 11th in the District Three Class 3A power rankings last year. They missed the shortened eight-team district tournament. But with a young, hungry core, they entered the season with confidence.
“No one really knows about us,” Lehman said. “We’re a team that knows exactly who we are. We know what we’re capable of. We’re going to be making some things happen with what we’ve got.”
The big things, so far, included wins over Class 4A Hempfield and their backyard rivals, the reigning District Three Class 3A champions who had bested them in recent history.
“I have two sisters,” Waits said, “and they’ve played in this program for years, and we’ve never beaten Mechnicsburg. It’s just a really great thing.”
Because she took the shot.
“She’s been waiting for that,” Lehman said of Waits. “She’s just a ridiculously special player, and big-time players step up in big-time moments. That was a big-time moment for us, and it doesn’t surprise me that she stepped up and just had that heck of a goal. It was just a great moment for her and for us as a team.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross