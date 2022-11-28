Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco named to All-State girls soccer team

Notarfrancesco, a junior defender, anchored a Shamrock back line that allowed six goals across 16 regular-season games. Trinity earned the top seed in the District 3 Class 2A tournament and dropped a 2-1 decision to Wyomissing in the championship game. The Shamrocks advanced to the state tournament, defeating Lansdale Catholic in the first round before a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Central Columbia.