Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco named to All-State girls soccer team

The Shamrocks struck three times on set pieces to defeat Susquenita 3-0 in the district semifinals.
Trinity’s Grace Notarfrancesco was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State girls soccer team.
Notarfrancesco, a junior defender, anchored a Shamrock back line that allowed six goals across 16 regular-season games. Trinity earned the top seed in the District 3 Class 2A tournament and dropped a 2-1 decision to Wyomissing in the championship game. The Shamrocks advanced to the state tournament, defeating Lansdale Catholic in the first round before a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Central Columbia.
The Mid-Penn coaches gave Notarfrancesco a first-team All-Capital Division nod along with midfielder Kari Powell and forward Frances Maury, her Trinity teammates.
Central Dauphin senior midfielder Nia Chinapoo and Lower Dauphin senior forward Ashley Economopoulos also received All-State selections from the Mid-Penn. For the full All-State list, click
Behind quiet, casual confidence, the Shamrocks took the space the visiting Blackhawks gave them, controlling the contest for a 3-0 victory and advancing to the district championship game.
Photos: Trinity girls soccer defeats Susquenita in District 3 Class 2A semifinal
Trinity's Kari Powell, left, blocks Susquenita's Claire Wechsler from getting to the ball during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Anne Durie, left, dribbles around Susquenita's Ashlyn Swails, right, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Maya Erby throws the ball into play during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal game against Susquenita on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cauley Spahr, left, and Susquenita's Ashlyn Albright, right, scramble to get to a loose ball during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Abby Shull boots the ball down the field during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal game against Susquenita on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco, left, passes the ball away from in front of Susquenita's Joey Zimmerman, right, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Kari Powell, left, passes the ball in front of Susquenita's Claire Wechsler, right, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Abby Shull, left, traps the ball in front of Susquenita's Claire Wechsler, right, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Anne Durie, front, traps the ball in front of Susquenita's Zoe Weltmer, back, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity celebrates after scoring during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal game against Susquenita on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Susquenita's goalie Emma Stiller, center, stops a shot a net during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal game against Trinity on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Kari Powell, right, gets tripped up by Susquenita's Claire Wechsler, left, during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Maya Erby looks for an open teammate during the first half of their District 3 Class 2A semifinal game against Susquenita on Tuesday at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
