Girls Soccer

Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco named to All-State girls soccer team

Trinity Wyomissing Soccer 2.JPG

Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco boots the ball down the field during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game against Wyomissing at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Shamrocks struck three times on set pieces to defeat Susquenita 3-0 in the district semifinals.

Trinity’s Grace Notarfrancesco was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State girls soccer team.

Notarfrancesco, a junior defender, anchored a Shamrock back line that allowed six goals across 16 regular-season games. Trinity earned the top seed in the District 3 Class 2A tournament and dropped a 2-1 decision to Wyomissing in the championship game. The Shamrocks advanced to the state tournament, defeating Lansdale Catholic in the first round before a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Central Columbia.

The Mid-Penn coaches gave Notarfrancesco a first-team All-Capital Division nod along with midfielder Kari Powell and forward Frances Maury, her Trinity teammates.

Central Dauphin senior midfielder Nia Chinapoo and Lower Dauphin senior forward Ashley Economopoulos also received All-State selections from the Mid-Penn. For the full All-State list, click here.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
