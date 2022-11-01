Trinity strikes on set pieces to defeat Susquenita in District 3 Class 2A girls soccer semifinals

Techtonic’s “Pump Up the Jam” punched out from the sound speakers across the new COBO Field turf at Trinity Tuesday evening. But in the shadow of the clock showing less than 12 minutes to play before the District 3 Class 2A girls soccer semifinals against visiting Susquenita, the host Shamrocks worked through their warm-up routine with a quiet, casual confidence.

Trinity carried that quiet, casual confidence onto the field, taking the space the visiting Blackhawks gave them, controlling the contest for a clinical 3-0 victory and advancing to the district championship game for the first time since 2016.

The title tilt between the top-seeded Shamrocks (16-2) and No. 2 Wyomissing (18-1) is scheduled for Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Field with a time to be determined. Wyomissing defeated Berks Catholic 3-1 in the other semifinal and knocked Trinity out of title contention with a 3-1 decision when the programs clashed in last year’s semifinal.

“This is huge, especially for my senior season,” said Cauley Spahr, who assisted on all three Shamrock scores Tuesday. “This is a big goal for us. We have a great team this year, and we’re going to capitalize on that.”

Frances Maury, Grace Notarfrancesco and Kari Powell capitalized on Spahr’s serves off corner kicks, heading in Trinity’s three goals. Trinity coach Terry Mull had pulled Spahr aside and reminded her to keep her corner kicks on target.

“She’s been practicing,” Mull said, “and she knows what it takes to put it in the right spot for us and knows who’s going to step to the ball. And our team leaders stepped to the ball nicely.”

The Shamrocks had registered one shot and one corner kick through the first 20 minutes of play before pumping up the attack to the tune of five corners and nine shots before the first-half buzzer. In that span, Maury had opened the scoring for the Shamrocks in the 23rd minute, racing into a crowd to put her head on Spahr’s serve.

“It’s Frances,” Spahr said. “She’s fast. She’ll get her head on the ball no matter what in the box, and I can trust that she’s going to put it in the goal.”

Notarfrancesco’s goal answered a brief spurt of offensive pressure from the Blackhawks, whose orange-clad cheering section unleashed a roar during the handful of times Susquenita — making its first district semifinal appearance — moved into Trinity territory. Trinity goalkeeper Julianna Prokop absorbed a Susquenita throw-in and made a sliding tackle to snuff out another potential Blackhawk chance before Notarfrancesco doubled the lead in the 53rd minute. Powell capped the scoring in the 74th minute on another of Trinity’s 11 corner kick attempts.

“Those were the best corner kicks I’ve seen,” Susquenita coach Chris Magness said. “They spotted the ball in the air, and they moved to where it was. If we had played a little bit better defense on those corner kicks, maybe it would have been a closer game, but that’s pretty impressive the way they’re able to take those corner kicks and put them in.”

The Blackhawks, backed by a dozen saves from goalkeeper Emma Stiller, have a chance to qualify for states for the first time in program history when they host Berks Catholic in the District 3 third-place game Saturday at a time to be determined.