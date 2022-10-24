Sydney Waits' 4 goals pace Northern past Daniel Boone in District 3 girls soccer playoff opener

Trailing 1-0 early in their District 3 Class 3A girls soccer first-round playoff game against visiting Daniel Boone, the Northern girls soccer team threw everything they could at the Blazers goal, hitting the post, the crossbar, Blazers goalkeeper Rece Golab — everything but the back of the net in the search for an equalizer.

But with 1:04 remaining in the opening period, Northern’s Sydney Waits took a pass from Liv Goretski in the middle of the box and punched a shot low to her left, beating Golab, tying the game and opening the proverbial floodgates.

Waits scored three more goals in the second half, and the Polar Bears raced away from the Blazers with a 6-1 victory, surging into Thursday’s quarterfinal, where they’ll host Cocalico, a 2-1 winner over Solanco

The No. 3 Polar Bears (17-1-1) are looking to clear the quarterfinal hurdle for the first time since 2016.

“Thursday’s the game for us,” Northern coach Seth Lehman said. “We know we haven’t gotten past that game for the last couple years, and it’s been beyond frustrating for us. But I keep saying this year’s team is different. These girls are special, and they have something going on that you can’t coach and you wouldn’t know unless you’re a part of it. … We know we have a big game against Cocalico, and they’re going to be ready for us. But we’re going to be ready, too.”

In order to reach the quarterfinal hurdle, the Polar Bears had to climb back from a 1-0 deficit against the No. 14 Blazers (6-10), whose early offensive pressure yielded a corner kick that led to the game’s first goal. Devyn O’Malley put a head on the serve from Raelin Henry to give Daniel Boone a lead in the fourth minute.

“Districts are hard,” Lehman said. “That team had a couple really good individual players and was organized defensively at times that made it difficult to finish.”

Goretski sliced through a pair of Boone defenders in the 32nd minute, but she pulled the shot of the near post, the latest in a flurry of near-finishes that stayed out of the Daniel Boone net.

“It was frustrating,” Waits said, “but I think we all just stuck together. I’ve been saying this whole year that our chemistry is just unreal. We’re all bonded, and we knew that to get the result, we had to stay together and just lift each other up. And that’s what happened. Once we got one, we knew we were going to get more.”

Waits’ first goal was the one. In the 54th minute, she blasted a ball just underneath the crossbar to give the Polar Bears their first lead of the night. She scored on a penalty kick less than 10 minutes later and tacked on a fourth goal five minutes after that.

“Syd Waits is a massively big-time player who doesn’t get the credit she deserves,” Lehman said. “She’s been phenomenal for us all season, leading us and helping us out with assists, goals, work rate, attitude, leadership as a captain. She’s just the real deal. She’s the complete package as a player, and I am so proud of her coming out and having a performance like that. Those performances are things you dream about.”

Megan Ressler and Grace Lerew added goals, and Andrea Black picked up an assist to finish off the Blazers, who had reached the quarterfinals in 2021 and 2022.

“We’re a young team, and we’re a little low in numbers,” Daniel Boone head coach Mark Rightneour said. “That tends to hurt us late in halves, when we tend to give up goals. But our girls play hard in every game.”

Also in Class 3A

Hershey 1, Red Land 0: Isabelle Sontheimer’s goal nine seconds into the second overtime period was the difference for the No. 12 Trojans (9-10), who advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Awaiting them is a Greencastle-Antrim team that dispatched Manheim Central 6-1 in Monday’s opener. The No. 5 Patriots (10-5-4) ended their season with three shutout losses over their final four games.