Susquenita girls soccer stuns Boiling Springs in District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal

It took 110 minutes of soccer and six rounds of penalty kicks Saturday before the tears could be shed on the Susquenita sidelines. The Blackhawks got a proverbial monkey off their backs when they edged Boiling Springs 2-2 (4-3 in Penalty kicks) in a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal game at Ecker Field.

The win was the first District 3 playoff win for the Blackhawks in 25 years. It moves them to the semifinal round scheduled for Tuesday at Trinity at 7 p.m.

“I am so proud and happy for our kids” said Blackhawk coach Chris Magness. “This was the first playoff win for our school in 25 years. These kids have worked so hard to get this far. Both teams had plenty of opportunities- regulation, overtime, and then penalty kicks. We practiced them this week, but you are hoping it never comes down to them.”

Susquenita (16-4) extended its season at least two more games with either a championship game or a third-place game after Tuesday’s semifinal. The top three Class 2A teams from District 3 move on to the state tournament, and a trip to states would be another first for the Blackhawk program.

On the other side of the field, the Bubblers (13-6) shed tears of sadness and frustration over the opportunities they had Saturday that slipped away in defeat.

Samantha Wechsler, Mady Fleisher, Ashlyn Swails, and Claire Wechsler converted their penalty kicks for the Blackhawks, while Sophia Felix, Molly Starner, and Ella Garman tallied for the Bubblers. The goalkeepers – Emma Stiller for Susquenita and Riley Tennyson for Boiling Springs – each made a save during the penalty kicks and watched one sailed wide or over the top. Stiller watched the final Bubbler kick rebound off the crossbar to secure the win.

With the game tied at one, Starner earned her 192nd career point with the Bubblers, setting up Felix for a goal with just 1:16 left in regulation. The Bubblers let up, and Samantha Wechsler beat them down the field to tie the game at two with just 1:04 remaining.

“It was a good game for the girls, but some of the things we preached about all season and all game, came back to get us in the end,” said Bubbler coach Steve Brookens. “We thought we had it won when we scored late, but they beat us down the field to tie the game. We did not play a possession game, and they were aggressive in attacking the ball, and we backed off a bit."

Starner opened the scoring with a first-half goal on a header after Garman sent in a corner kick

Wechsler scored early in the second half, as she beat the Bubbler defense and slid a shot past Tennyson to tie the game at one.

“This was a good experience for a lot of our youngsters who played a lot of minutes,” Brookens said. “This senior class has been good, and you hate to see their careers end in a game like this.”