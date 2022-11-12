Southern Columbia blanks Camp Hill 3-0 in PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal

BERNVILLE – Camp Hill had not trailed in the girls soccer postseason, playing level or up a goal while working its way through the district and state playoff brackets.

So when defending state champion Southern Columbia struck four minutes and 47 seconds into Saturday’s PIAA Class A quarterfinal at Tulpehocken High School – on a booming left-footed kick from the Tigers’ Loren Gehret – the young Lions roster found themselves in need of a response for the first time.

Camp Hill buckled down, showing the mettle that mined a District 3 championship while staying within striking distance through the end of the first half.

It just wasn’t enough.

The Tigers struck twice in the first nine minutes of the second half, pulling away with a 3-0 victory and advancing to the state semifinals for the third straight season.

“We won a championship,” Camp Hill head coach Alex Panuccio said of the District 3 champion Lions. “We won out district and the first round of states. It’s been a great experience, and the girls need to keep their heads up. It was a great season.”

The Tigers (16-6-1) entered the state tournament as the District 4 runners-up but blasted District 3 champion Montrose in Tuesday’s first round and jumped on the Camp Hill defense early when Gehret took the ball from a defender on the right sideline, cut to her left and drilled a shot past goalkeeper Sophie Ceo (eight saves), who had, up to that point, fought the Tigers’ early surge.

“We knew we had to go after them,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine. “Because we knew that they were going to come in with a game plan to try to beat us.”

The Tigers had pulled away for a 6-2 victory Sept. 24 when the teams met during the regular season in Catawissa. Saturday, the Lions (14-8-1) buckled down defensively, limiting Southern Columbia’s space.

“We’re confident defensively,” Panuccio said. “We had been solid and disciplined. They’re a good side, and they got us uncomfortable as far as limiting their their time on the ball and their direct play, but you’ve got to beat more than one person. You’ve got to beat our whole team.”

With the lead stuck at one and the chippiness ramping up on both sides, the Tigers earned themselves from breathing room when Gehret – a Monmouth commit – sent a direct kick over Ceo’s head to double the lead.

“She’s very good with that,” Stine said. “She’s been our rock as far as being a leader this year and scoring goals. She’s done a great job for us.”

Sophia Shadle added an insurance goal in the 59th minute, taking a feed from Gehret and turning on a shot in the box to bolster the lead. At the other end, goalkeeper Quinn Johnston made three saves for the shutout.

“We definitely limited their chances,” Panuccio said, “but they made the most out of theirs.”