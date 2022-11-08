Sophia Shaw's golden goal sends Camp Hill past Pine Grove in PIAA girls soccer opener

Camp Hill’s Sophia Shaw took the first touch of Tuesday’s PIAA Class A first-round girls soccer game from teammate Della Hawkins, charged down the left wing and fired a shot on goal that was stopped by Pine Grove goalkeeper Taylor Ott.

Almost 108 scoreless minutes of grueling, fast and physical soccer later, the freshman took the game’s final touch and made it a golden one.

With Ott racing toward her and a Pine Grove defender leaning into her, Shaw deflected a bouncing ball sent in by Sarah Jones. It rolled into the net, sending the Siebert Park crowd into a frenzy and sending the Lions to the state quarterfinals, scheduled for Saturday, with a 1-0 victory.

“Throughout the whole game,” Shaw said, “the goalie and I were kind of battling. I had a lot of opportunities in close with her. She got a hand on it most of the time, but I predicted that she was going to come out, so I knew I needed to get an early touch on it, and I just tried to get a foot on it.”

Shaw got a foot on it with just 1:51 separating the District 3 champion Lions (14-7-1) from having their season decided by penalty kicks.

Instead, they clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, at a site and time to be determined, opposite District 4 runner-up Southern Columbia, which dispatched District 2 champion Montrose 5-2 Tuesday.

“That’s a crazy way to win,” said Camp Hill head coach Alex Panuccio, “but we’ve been that team all year that has pushed into the last minute, has scored last-minute goals, has come back from being down. I definitely felt like we were going to get one eventually. We had a lot of chances.”

The chances started with Shaw’s opening-minute shot across the bow and continued with the Lions’ attack sending 19 total shots on goal, threatening with five corners and challenging through point-blank chances from Shaw and Hawkins.

Before putting a foot on the final touch, Shaw saw her shiniest chance in the 60th minute when she sidestepped a charging Ott (18 saves) and honed in on the empty net. After a few steps, she sent a shot that sailed just out of bounds and hit the outside of the net.

“It was hard having so many opportunities and not being able to finish,” Shaw said, “but it gave us reassurance that we knew we could get a goal because we had all those opportunities.”

The Cardinals (17-6-1) answered with several chances of their own at the other end, set up by senior Melanie Love, one of just three seniors in the starting lineup for the District 11 runners-up.

“Our climb this year has just been tremendous,” said Pine Grove head coach Andrew Haas. “We lost a good core of girls who were upperclassmen that were goal scorers, and we’re filling them with underclassmen and freshmen. From June until now, just the maturation and the growth that they’ve had, we’re not here without that.”

Camp Hill goalkeeper Sophie Ceo stopped all six shots she faced, the Camp Hill back line weathered steady pressure in the middle of the second half, and midfielders CeCe Beem and Karen Cutler helped flip the field to give the Lions the forward push that led to the game’s only goal.

“They’re in the middle for a reason,” Panuccio said of his midfield corps. “They’re good players on the transition. They’re the quickest players on transition. They’re ready to attack when they’re defending, and they’re ready to defend when they’re attacking.”

And Shaw was ready to attack, even after watching so many earlier chances fade on a cold, clear night at Siebert Park.

“The drive she has is great,” Panuccio said. “She had a lot of chances, so she had every reason to put her head down, but she didn’t.”

In Class 3A

Upper Perkiomen 3, Northern 1: The undefeated Indians (23-0-1) jumped to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Liv Goretski tallied the lone goal for the Polar Bears (19-3-1) in their season-ending loss.

In Class 2A

Trinity 3, Lansdale Catholic 2 (6-5 in PKs): Frances Maury scored both goals for the Shamrocks (17-3), including the equalizer in the 72nd minute. After knocking off the District 12 champion Crusaders (14-6-1), Trinity advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals opposite undefeated District 4 champion Central Columbia at a site and time to be determined.