Putt's PK keys Mechanicsburg victory and other Cumberland County girls soccer notes from Thursday

Isabelle Putt scored on a penalty kick with 7:40 left, lifting Mechanicsburg to a 2-1 win over Lower Dauphin Thursday night in a Mid-Penn Keystone game in Hummelstown.

With losses in three of their first four games, including Tuesday’s conference opener against Palmyra, the Wildcats (1-1 Keystone, 2-3) knocked off the previously unbeaten Falcons (1-1, 4-1). Jocelyn Smith scored the first goal for Mechanicsburg on an assist from Alayna Williams, and Ari Frey made seven saves against the Lower Dauphin attack.

Mechanicsburg is scheduled to visit Penn Manor Saturday in a nonleague contest.

Stalemate for Carlisle, Red Land

After suffering its first loss of the season in a 7-0 setback to Central Dauphin Tuesday, Carlisle played unbeaten Red Land to a 1-1 draw. Sophia Creason scored for the Thundering Herd (0-1-1, 2-1-1) with an assist from Maia Iannuzzi, breaking Red Land’s shutout streak five minutes into its fifth game of the year.

Facing their first deficit of the season, the Patriots (1-0-1, 4-0-1) showed their resiliency. Natalie Danner netted her seventh goal of the season with an assist from Mackenzie Daldo.

Hannah Cline made seven saves for Red Land while Addey Bolz turned away 11 shots to help the Thundering Herd earn a point.

Eagles take command

After opening the season with a 3-1 setback against North Allegheny, Cumberland Valley has surged to a pair of Mid-Penn Commonwealth victories in three days, defeating Chambersburg 3-0 Tuesday and Cedar Cliff 5-1 Thursday.

Five different Eagles scored in Friday’s game, including Andrea Nguyen, who also notched an assist.

After earning two division wins on the road, the Eagles head into a key week at home, hosting Central Dauphin Monday and Carlisle Wednesday.

Starner scores five

Five goals from Molly Starner sparked Boiling Springs in an 8-0 Mid-Penn Colonial win over visiting Shippensburg.

Starner scored twice in the first three minutes for the Bubblers (2-0 Colonial, 3-1 overall), added a third goal and an assist by the end of the first half and tacked on two more goals in the second. Sophia Felix also scored a pair of goals, and Toireann Rost added a goal and an assist.

Goalkeeper Riley Tennyson registered six saves for her first shutout of the season. Erica Buchheister made 18 saves for the Greyhounds.

Shamrocks stay unbeaten

Anne Durle and Kari Powell scored second-half goals, Julianna Prokop made seven saves, and Trinity topped Lewisburg Area 2-0 in a nonleague game to improve to 2-0. The Shamrocks have outscored their two nonleague opponents 9-0 heading into Saturday’s Mid-Penn Capital opener at East Pennsboro.

The Green Dragons dropped to 0-2 after suffering losses to two of District 3’s top programs in Lower Dauphin and Trinity.

East Pennsboro back-to-back shutouts

Trinity’s opponent Saturday, East Pennsboro, has pitched back-to-back shutouts including Thursday’s 3-0 decision over Big Spring. Paylen Bayer scored a pair of goals for the Panthers (1-0 Capital, 2-1 overall), and Ava Kitner opened the scoring in the fourth minute. The Bulldogs (1-0 Colonial, 2-3) have alternated losses and wins through their first five games of the season.

Thursday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 1, Red Land 1

Cumberland Valley 5, Cedar Cliff 1

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 2, Lower Dauphin 1

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs 8, Shippensburg 0

Nonleague

Trinity 2, Lewisburg 0

East Pennsboro 3, Big Spring 0

Friday's schedule

Saturday's schedule

Mid-penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.

Nonleague

Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.