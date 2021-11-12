PIAA Girls Soccer: Previewing quarterfinals for Mechanicsburg, Trintiy

The PIAA Championships for girls soccer are scheduled to resume with quarterfinal game Saturday, as Mechanicsburg (Class 3A) and Trinity (Class 2A) remain in the hunt for state gold.
Here's a quick look at the quarterfinal matchups for the Wildcats and Shamrocks.
Mechanicsburg (16-2) vs. Plum (20-2-1) When/where: 1 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School How they got there: The Wildcats survived a challenge from St. Hubert, prevailing 3-2 in double overtime. Meanwhile, the Mustangs knocked off Hollidaysburg, 3-1. Key players: Halle Engle notched a pair of goals in the first round, including the game-winning tally, adding to her storied Mechanicsburg career. At the other end of the field, Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger has 29 goals to lead the Mustangs. Next up: The semifinal round features another WPIAL opponent – either Mars or Montour – for Saturday’s victor.
Note: Tuesday’s victory was Plum’s first-ever win in the state tournament. The Mustangs were the WPIAL runners-up, falling to last year’s state champion, Mars, in the championship game for the third straight season. Trinity (17-4-1) vs. Avonworth (17-3-1) When/where: 1 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School How they got there: The Shamrocks prevailed in a back-and-forth battle with Beddford in Tuesday’s first round, as Frances Maury scored the golden goal in a 3-2 overtime victory. Meanwhile, the Antelopes earned their program’s first PIAA victory in three tries, blanking Ft. LeBoeuf 4-0. Key players: Trinity’s Jess Knaub, who signed an NLI with Siena College this week, leads the Shamrocks with 23 goals and 12 assists. She scored twice Tuesday and assisted on Maury’s game-winning goal. Fiona Mahan, a freshman and Avonworth coach J.C. Mahan’s daughter, opened the Antelopes’ scoring in the state tournament. Next up: Saturday’s winner faces either WPIAL runner-up North Catholic or District 10 champion Villa Maria in the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday. Note: Avonworth has not lost since starting the season 0-3. The antelopes have gone unbeaten in their last 18 games. Their WPIAL title was also a first for the program.
Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Elco for District 3 Class 3A girls soccer title
Mechanicsburg's Arriel Frey scores a goal during penalty kicks in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final against Elco at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Arriel Frey makes a save during penalty kicks in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final against Elco at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Sophia Baldini, left, kicks the ball away from in front of Elco's Kailey Eckhart during the second overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Kyra Dillon looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alayna Williams controls the ball in front of Elco's Abigail Sargent during the first overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Marguerite Cicero right, and Elco's Julia Bidelspach scramble to chase a loose ball during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alayna Williams, right, and Elco's Abigail Sargent collide during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Bella Gilliard, right, drives the ball down the field as Elco's Carsyn Boyer, left, applies pressure during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alayna Williams, back, and Elco's Abigail Sargent leap to try and gain control of a high bounce ball during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
