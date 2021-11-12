 Skip to main content
PIAA Girls Soccer: Previewing quarterfinals for Mechanicsburg, Trintiy

Mechanicsburg Elco 15

Mechanicsburg's Alayna Williams controls the ball in front of Elco's Abigail Sargent during the first overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The PIAA Championships for girls soccer are scheduled to resume with quarterfinal game Saturday, as Mechanicsburg (Class 3A) and Trinity (Class 2A) remain in the hunt for state gold.

Here's a quick look at the quarterfinal matchups for the Wildcats and Shamrocks.

CLASS 3A

Mechanicsburg (16-2) vs. Plum (20-2-1)

When/where: 1 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School

How they got there: The Wildcats survived a challenge from St. Hubert, prevailing 3-2 in double overtime. Meanwhile, the Mustangs knocked off Hollidaysburg, 3-1.

Key players: Halle Engle notched a pair of goals in the first round, including the game-winning tally, adding to her storied Mechanicsburg career. At the other end of the field, Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger has 29 goals to lead the Mustangs.

Next up: The semifinal round features another WPIAL opponent – either Mars or Montour – for Saturday’s victor.

Note: Tuesday’s victory was Plum’s first-ever win in the state tournament. The Mustangs were the WPIAL runners-up, falling to last year’s state champion, Mars, in the championship game for the third straight season.

CLASS 2A

Trinity (17-4-1) vs. Avonworth (17-3-1)

When/where: 1 p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School

How they got there: The Shamrocks prevailed in a back-and-forth battle with Beddford in Tuesday’s first round, as Frances Maury scored the golden goal in a 3-2 overtime victory. Meanwhile, the Antelopes earned their program’s first PIAA victory in three tries, blanking Ft. LeBoeuf 4-0.

Key players: Trinity’s Jess Knaub, who signed an NLI with Siena College this week, leads the Shamrocks with 23 goals and 12 assists. She scored twice Tuesday and assisted on Maury’s game-winning goal. Fiona Mahan, a freshman and Avonworth coach J.C. Mahan’s daughter, opened the Antelopes’ scoring in the state tournament.

Next up: Saturday’s winner faces either WPIAL runner-up North Catholic or District 10 champion Villa Maria in the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday.

Note: Avonworth has not lost since starting the season 0-3. The antelopes have gone unbeaten in their last 18 games. Their WPIAL title was also a first for the program.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

