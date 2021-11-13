PIAA Girls Soccer: Plum rallies to defeat short-handed Mechanicbsurg in Class 3A quarterfinals

HOLLIDAYSBURG – The sun broke through in the middle of the second half Saturday at Tiger Stadium, and after pushing and prodding against a bandaged and banged-up Mechanicsburg side, Plum’s offense broke through for a pair of goals, turning a 1-0 halftime deficit into a 2-1 victory in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.

“We watched the game they played against Greencastle,” Plum head coach Jamie Stewart said, referring to the Wildcats and their 2-1 victory over the possession-heavy and offensively aggressive Blue Devils in the District 3 semifinals, “and they played Greencastle well on the defensive side. We knew that was going to happen in the second half, but the message to the girls was to just be patient, and the chances will come.”

Sophomore midfielder Ava Weleski orchestrated both goals for the Mustangs (21-2-1) on the counter-attack, sending a through ball to Cam Rogers, who beat goalkeeper Arriel Frey and defender Kyra Dillon to the ball to score the equalizer at 51:19.

At 65:29, Weleski waltzed across a wall of Mechanicsburg defenders and punched in a shot from about 15 yards out to give WPIAL runner-up Plum the lead.

“We knew they were a very good possession team,” said Mechanicsburg coach Mike O’Brien, “and they’re very good. It’s pass, pass, pass, and then they find a way to attack. We knew that coming in, and they capitalized on it those two times.”

The District 3 champion Wildcats (18-4-2) roared out of the proverbial gate, earning a corner kick and a throw-in deep in Plum territory in an early surge that saw Halle Engle give Mechanicsburg the lead 2:09 into the game. The Wildcats had played the ball into the box, where Mia Loran flicked it to Engle, who deposited it for her 50th goal of the season.

“We were on them,” O’Brien said. “When we had Halle as our weapon, we knew that was the game plan – get forward, go against someone one-on-one if you can and find her.”

Shortly after the goal, Engle left the game with a right-leg injury. She limped off in the sixth minutes, returned briefly to start the second half, but watched the rest of the game from the sidelines in sweatpants.

The Wildcats, who fought through injuries all season to repeat as district champions, also lost midfielder Madison Michelitch and defender Kyra Dillon for periods of time Saturday.

“It was just one of those days,” O’Brien said, where it was a battle of attrition. We just didn’t have the bodies, but at the same time we competed, had a lead for a good part of the game. It was disappointing in the result but not in the effort.”

Molly Kleinert looked to add to the Wildcats' lead, intercepting a ball booted by Plum goalkeeper Megan Marston in the 12th minute, but the officials called a handball that wiped out the ensuing got into the empty goal.

At the other end of the field, Dillon and Bella Gilliard anchored Mechanicsburg’s defensive effort on the back line, and Frey kept the Cats within striking distance with 11 saves.

“Every time they were coming back down, I think our defense did a really good job of getting the ball and playing it through feet to the upper side and just trying to keep the ball down there as long as we could,” Stewart said of Plum’s pressure.

At the other end, the bandaged and banged-up Wildcats still managed to threaten in the game’s final minutes, generating chances, including a free kick from just outside the box with six minutes left. But Marston made a stop on the only shot that landed on frame, and Mechanicsburg’s second straight run into the PIAA playoffs ended on the same field that saw last year’s team meet a snowy end in the state semifinals.

“We’ll compete with anybody,” O’Brien said, “even short-handed like that, even trying to find a way with people playing different positions and making things happen. I think the future is bright for some of the younger kids after the experience we had this year.”

Plum advances to face defending state champion and WPIAL foe Mars, a 1-0 quarterfinal winner over Montour Saturday, in Tuesday's semifinal.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

