PIAA Girls Soccer: Northern, Trinity, Camp Hill head into 2022 state playoffs

With the dust from the district tournaments settled, the girls soccer teams from across the state charge into the PIAA tournament, the final leg of the high school season.

Three local teams – Northern (Class 3A), Trinity (Class 2A) and Camp Hill (Class A) – earned berths in their respective brackets and open the state playoffs with first-round matches scheduled for Tuesday.

Following is a look at each of the first-round pairings for the Polar Bears, Shamrocks and Lions, who finished third, second and first in their respective district tournament fields.

Class 3A

Northern (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen (22-0-1)

When and where: 6 p.m. at Upper Perkiomen

How they got there: The Polar Bears earned the No. 3 seed from District 3, advancing to the semifinals of the district before a 3-1 semifinal loss to eventual champion Lower Dauphin. They clinched their berth in the state tournament with a 4-1 victory over Twin Valley in a third-place game Saturday.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner takes on the winner of the first-round game between District 2 champion Valley View and District 4 champ Shikellamy in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Player to watch: Northern’s Sydney Waits has keyed the Polar Bears’ success throughout the season. In Saturday’s state play-in game, the junior midfielder set up a pair of second half goals with a free kick to Liv Goretski and a corner to Sophie Lodovici, turning a 1-0 Northern lead into a 3-0 advantage. Senior midfielder/forward Kyra Lesko has been a key cog in the Indians’ undefeated run.

Number to know: Zero. The Polar Bears have not been shut out in a game this season. Meanwhile, 10 of Upper Perk’s 22 victories have come with a clean sheet.

Additional notes: Northern is making its first trip to the state tournament since 2016 when it defeated District 2 champion Crestwood in the first round. … Upper Perk is making its first trip to the state tournament.

Class 2A

Trinity (16-3) vs. Lansdale Catholic (14-5-1)

When and where: 3:30 p.m. at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia

How they got there: The Shamrocks dropped a 2-0 decision to Wyomissing in Saturday’s District 3 championship game. The Crusaders, Philadelphia Catholic League runners-up, blasted Masterman Charter 9-1 for the District 12 title and defeated Nazareth 1-0 in the District 1/12 regional final.

Next up: Saturday’s quarterfinal round pits Tuesday’s victor against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between District 4 champion Central Columbia and District 3 bronze medalist Susquenita, whom the Shamrocks defeated in the district semifinals.

Players to watch: Trinity senior midfielder Kari Powell, also a state swimming champion, helped the Shamrocks power through the district tournament with two goals and an assist. Also manning the midfield is Crusaders senior Megan Steinbach, a Rhode Island commit who scored a hat trick for Lansdale Catholic in the district title game.

Number to know: Seven. The Shamrocks have allowed seven goals so far this season. In their 16 wins, they’ve outscored opponents 74-2.

Additional notes: The Shamrocks reached the state quarterfinals last year as the third-place team from District 3. … The Crusaders are appearing in the state playoffs for the first time since 2019 when they won the Class 2A title. … Trinity won three straight PIAA crowns from 2014 to 2016.

Class A

Camp Hill (13-7-1) vs. Pine Grove Area (17-5-1)

When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Siebert Park, Camp Hill

How they got there: The Lions won their third District 3 title, and their first since 2019, with a 2-0 win over Harrisburg Christian in Wednesday’s championship game. Pine Grove was the District 11 runner-up, dropping a 1-0 decision to Moravian Academy in the final.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner takes on either Montrose of Southern Columbia in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Players to watch: Sophomore forward/midfielder Della Hawkins was a catalyst for Camp Hill during the district tournament, collecting four goals and an assist across the Lions’ three games. Sophomore Viktorya Luckenbach scored 19 goals in the Cardinals’ 20 games.

Number to know: 6. A half-dozen players in Camp Hill’s starting lineup for the district championship game were either freshmen or sophomores.

Additional notes: Camp Hill won a state title the last time it qualified for the PIAA tournament. … Pine Grove is making a trip to the state playoffs for the first time since 2015.