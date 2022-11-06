PIAA Girls Soccer: First-round opponents, sites and times for Northern, Trinity and Camp Hill

The Lions defeated Harrisburg Christian 2-0 for the District 3 Class A girls soccer title Wednesday.
Tim Gross
The PIAA released the official brackets for its 2022 girls soccer tournament, revealing Tuesday’s first-round opponents, sites and times for the three local teams that qualified.
Northern (Class 3A), Trinity (Class 2A) and Camp Hill (Class A) all advanced to the state tournament with their performances in the District 3 playoffs.
Following is the first-round state playoff information for the Polar Bears, Shamrocks and Lions as they prepare to vie for state championships in their respective classifications.
Northern (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen (20-0-1)
When/where: Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Upper Perkiomen Notes: Northern advanced to the state tournament with a 4-1 win over Twin Valley in the District 3 Class 3A third-place game Saturday at Northern. Trinity (16-3) vs. Lanscale Catholic (14-5-1) When/where: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia Notes: The Shamrocks, District 3 runners-up, advanced to the district quarterfinals as the district’s third-place team in 2021 … The Crusaders are making their first trip to the state playoffs since winning the PIAA Class 2A title in 2019. They won the District 12 title and defeated Nazareth in the District 1/12 regional final. Camp Hill (13-7-1) vs. Pine Grove Area (17-5-1) When/where: Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Siebert Park, Camp Hill Notes: The Lions captured their first district title since 2019 … The Cardinals fell to Moravian Academy in the District 11 championship game.
Photos: Wyomissing tops Trinity for District 3 Class 2A girls soccer title
Trinity's Emma Kostelac-Lauer gains control of a high bounce ball during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game against Wyomissing at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco boots the ball down the field during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game against Wyomissing at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Caroline Cunningham, right, and Wyomissing's Mackey Lentz battle for control of the ball during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco passes the ball away from in front of Wyomissing's Abby Noey during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Wyomissing's Cadi Hoke, left controls the ball in front of Trinity's Frances Maury during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco, right, heads the ball away from in front of Wyomissing's Abby Noey during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Caroline Cunningham, left, and Wyomissing's Dulce Lytle, right, scramble to run down a loose ball during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Kari Powell, right, falls to the ground after getting tangled up with Wyomissing's Cadi Hoke during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Kari Powell, right, looks for an open teammate to pass to as Wyomissing's Annie McCaffrey, back, chases her during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Abigail Shull, right, battles Wyomissing's Lily Marshall, left, run down a loose ball during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Abigail Shull, right, looks for an open teammate to throw to during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game against Wyomissing at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Anne Durle looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game against Wyomissing at Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!