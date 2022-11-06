PIAA Girls Soccer: First-round opponents, sites and times for Northern, Trinity and Camp Hill

The PIAA released the official brackets for its 2022 girls soccer tournament, revealing Tuesday’s first-round opponents, sites and times for the three local teams that qualified.

Northern (Class 3A), Trinity (Class 2A) and Camp Hill (Class A) all advanced to the state tournament with their performances in the District 3 playoffs.

Following is the first-round state playoff information for the Polar Bears, Shamrocks and Lions as they prepare to vie for state championships in their respective classifications.

CLASS 3A (bracket)

Northern (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen (20-0-1)

When/where: Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Upper Perkiomen

Notes: Northern advanced to the state tournament with a 4-1 win over Twin Valley in the District 3 Class 3A third-place game Saturday at Northern.

CLASS 2A (bracket)

Trinity (16-3) vs. Lanscale Catholic (14-5-1)

When/where: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia

Notes: The Shamrocks, District 3 runners-up, advanced to the district quarterfinals as the district’s third-place team in 2021 … The Crusaders are making their first trip to the state playoffs since winning the PIAA Class 2A title in 2019. They won the District 12 title and defeated Nazareth in the District 1/12 regional final.

CLASS A (bracket)

Camp Hill (13-7-1) vs. Pine Grove Area (17-5-1)

When/where: Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Siebert Park, Camp Hill

Notes: The Lions captured their first district title since 2019 … The Cardinals fell to Moravian Academy in the District 11 championship game.