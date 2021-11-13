PIAA Girls Soccer: Avonworth blanks Trinity 2-0 in Class 2A quarterfinals

HOLLIDAYSBURG – Through the first 40 minutes of play of Saturday morning’s PIAA Class 2A girls soccer semifinals, Avonworth and Trinity traded runs and chances and possessions to the tune of a scoreless first half as a brisk wind swept across Tiger Stadium.

But at 44:42, as morning turned to afternoon, Antelope freshman Fiona Mahan put a charge into a free kick on the 31 yard line, sending it through the wind and a few stray snowflakes and nestling the shot into the top right corner of the Trinity net.

Mahan added a goal on a penalty kick seven minutes later, and the WPIAL champions spiked the shamrocks out of the state playoffs, punching their ticket to the PIAA semifinals for the first time in program history with a 2-0 victory.

“It’s great that our program gets to play a program that has multiple state championships and tons of district championships,” said J.C. Mahan, the Antelopes’ head coach and Mia’s father. “I think it just shows how much our girls have worked to get to this spot. We’re just happy, and we want to keep going.”

After capturing the WPIAL title, the Antelopes (18-3-1) earned their first state playoff victory Tuesday, knocking off Ft. LeBoeuf 4-0. They added to their burgeoning history Saturday against a Trinity team with three state titles under its belt. The Shamrocks earned their first PIAA victory since 2016, defeating Bedford 3-2.

“They’ve been working hard,” said Shamrocks coach Terry Mull said of her players, “especially with last year, the way it was (at the height of the pandemic). But they invested, and you saw, they were there the whole way through.”

Trinity traded chances with Avonworth throughout the first period, as the teams tested each other and the wind that blew straight across the turf field at Tiger stadium.

When Fiona Mahan lined up for the direct kick on the 31-yard line, it gave the Antelopes a chance to break through.

“It was a critical point of the game,” said J.C. Mahan said, “because we were kind of saying, ‘This is going to be a 1-0 game.’ Getting that first one kind of let us relax a little bit.”

Relaxed and wielding momentum, the Antleopes continued to mount an attack, which led to Fiona Mahan drawing a foul in the box and punching the penalty kick past Trinity goalkeeper Erin Gnall (eight saves), low to the left corner, to bolster the lead.

“We like to play through the midfield,” J.C. Mahan said, “and they just did a great job defensively against us. We made some adjustments at halftime and were able to open them up a little bit from that.”

The Shamrocks, representing the No. 3 seed from District 3, attempted to answer, turning up the pressure and sending three shots on goal in the second half, each one of them absorbed by goalkeeper Maggie Pappas, who finished the day with five total saves for the shutout.

In the game's waning moments, Trinity’s Jess Knaub lined up for a direct kick just outside the box. She laced a shot toward the top left corner, but, caught up in the wind, it slipped between the net’s crossbar and the bottom of the football goalposts.

It was one of Knaub’s few chances against an Avonworth back line anchored by Tess Pappas, Eden Schleis, Gianna Babusci and Maura Logan.

“Composed, contained and connected,” J.C. Mahan said. “Those three Cs are the foundation for our backs. They did it today against a very good striker.”

The Antelopes' semifinal opponent, North Catholic, defeated Villa Maria 2-0 Saturday, setting up the fourth meeting of the season between the two WPIAL foes.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.