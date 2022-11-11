PIAA Girls Soccer: A look at the quarterfinal matchups for Trinity, Camp Hill

The path to a PIAA girls soccer championship for Trinity and Camp Hill runs through Tulpehocken.

That’s where the Shamrocks and Lions are set to compete in quarterfinal matches Saturday when the state tournament resumes.

Both teams are coming off dramatic extra-time victories in the first round Tuesday, and they’ll both need more clutch performances to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round.

Following is a look at the semifinal matchups for the Shamrocks and Lions.

CLASS 2A

Trinity (17-3) vs. Central Columbia (22-0)

When and where: 2 p.m. at Tulpehocken

How they got there: The District 3 runner-up Shamrocks erased a 2-1 deficit late at Lansdale Catholic to force overtime. They eventually outlasted the District 12 champion Crusaders 6-5 in penalty kicks. The District 4 champion Blue Jays blasted District 3 third-place Susquenita 7-0.

Next up: The semifinal pits the winner against either District 3 champion Wyomissing or District 11 champion Northwestern Lehigh, who face off in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Players to watch: Trinity’s Frances Maury netted a goal and dished out an assist Tuesday to continue her stellar senior season. Junior Kayla Keefer has powered the Jays’ offense this season with 47 goals.

Number to know: 3. Central Columbia has allowed three goals this season — to South Williamsport, Southern Columbia and Mifflinburg. The Blue Jays haven’t allowed a goal since the Oct. 11 Mifflinburg game.

Additional notes: Both teams have faced, and defeated, Lewisburg in the regular season. The Shamrocks won a 2-0 decision Sept. 8 while the Blue Jays topped the Green Dragons 6-0 Oct. 17. Trinity also matched up with Susquenita during the playoffs, blanking the Blackhawks 3-0 in the District 3 semifinals. … Trinity is aiming for its first trip to the state semifinals since 2016 when it won its third consecutive state title. The Shamrocks lost in last year’s quarterfinals to Avonworth. Central Columbia advanced to last year’s semifinal round, losing to eventual champion Allentown Central Catholic.

CLASS A

Camp Hill (14-7-1) vs. Southern Columbia (15-6-1)

When and where: noon at Tulpehocken

How they got there: The District 3 champion Lions scored in the second overtime to break a scoreless tie and knock off District 11 runner-up Pine Grove in the first round. The Tigers, District 4 silver medalists, powered past District 2 champion Montrose 5-2.

Next up: Saturday’s winner will advance to take on another district champion in Tuesday’s semifinals, lining up against either District 11’s Moravian Academy or District 4’s South Williamsport.

Players to watch: Freshman Sophia Shaw has accounted for the last three Camp Hill goals, including the dramatic game-winning tally Tuesday. She has scored in each of the Lions’ four postseason games. Senior Loren Gehret paces the Tiger offense with 37 goals this season.

Number to know: 296. The Lions haven’t allowed a goal since early in the second half in the district quarterfinals against Fairfield, keeping the sheet clean for almost 300 consecutive minutes.

Additional notes: The Lions and Tigers met once this season with Southern Columbia taking a 6-2 decision in Catawissa Sept. 24. Gehret, Sophie Shadle and Peyton Wisloski each scored two goals for Southern Columbia while Della Hawkins and Kate Chaplin tallied goals for the Lions. … Camp Hill won the state title in 2019, the last time it qualified for the tournament. Southern Columbia has claimed the crown in the three other years since 2017.