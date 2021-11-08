PIAA Girls Soccer: 4 local teams enter state playoffs Tuesday

The PIAA girls soccer playoffs are set to begin with first-round games scheduled for Tuesday. Four local teams are looking to advance when they open their respective tournaments.

Here’s a quick look at the matchups

CLASS 4A

Carlisle (16-4-0) vs. Downingtown East (18-3-1)

When/where: 6 p.m., Downingtown West High School

How they got there: The Thundering Herd advanced to the semifinals of the District 3 tournament before falling to eventual champion Central Dauphin 2-0. Meanwhile, the Cougars captured the District I title with a 1-0 overtime victory over Owen J. Roberts.

Key players: Senior forward Sejla Podzic leads the Thundering Herd with 16 goals. Downingtown East junior Lauren Reimold scored the golden goal in the district final and helped the Cougars win a Ches-Mont title.

Next up: Tuesday’s victor draws either District 2 champion Delaware Valley or District 11 runner-up Nazareth in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Note: The Herd are making their first state-tournament appearance since 2012 when they dropped a 3-2 first-round decision to Whitehall.

Mechanicsburg (17-3-2) vs. St. Hubert’s (8-5-2)

When/where: 6 p.m., Northside elementary

How they got there: The Wildcats won their second consecutive District 3 title, outlasting Elco 3-2 in penalty kicks after going scoreless for 110 minutes in the title game. The Bambies fell to Archbishop Ryan 5-1 in the Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals.

Key players: Halle Engle, an all-state selection last year, scored 47 goals for the Wildcats in their run to the state playoffs. Gianna Grassifulli, one of the top players in the Catholic League, also plays basketball and softball.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals, facing either District 6 champion Hollidaysburg or WPIAL runner-up Plum.

Note: Mechanicsburg reached the state semifinals last year, falling to Mars, which went on to win its second consecutive state title.

Red Land (13-7-1) vs. Mars (16-0-1)

When/where: 5 p.m., Mars

How they got there: The Patriots fought their way to the District 3 semifinals before falling to Elco. Meanwhile, the Fightin’ Planets won their third straight WPIAL title.

Key players: Carlee Collier has been Red Land’s finisher in the playoffs, netting two game-winning goals in the district tournament. Mars goalkeepers Megan Boddy and Kate McEnroe have allowed three goals all season behind the Planets stellar defense.

Next up: The quarterfinals await the winner, who advances to face either District 9 champion Bradford or Montour, the No. 3 team out of the WPIAL.

Note: While Mars looks to continue its bid for a state-title threepeat, the Patriots are making their first trip to the state tournament since 2013.

CLASS 2A

Trinity (16-4-1) vs. Bedford (15-1)

When/where: 5 p.m., Somerset High School

How they got there: The Shamrocks knocked off Boiling Springs for the third and final state-playoff spot in District 3. The Bisons won the District 5 title with a 1-0 victory over Bald Eagle Area in the championship game.

Key players: Jessica Knaub has been a key contributor in the Trinity offense. That role on the other sideline belongs to Bedford’s Katelyn Shaffer.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals, drawing either WPIAL champion Avonworth or District 10 runner-up Ft. LeBoeuf.

Note: Trinity is making its first appearance in the state tournament since winning three straight titles from 2014-16.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

