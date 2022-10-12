Northern, Greencastle-Antrim settle for 2-2 tie in girls soccer showdown atop Mid-Penn Colonial Division

Time had expired by the time the last-second shot from Greencastle-Antrim’s Haley Noblit flew wide to the right of the Northern net Wednesday night in Dillsburg. The combination of exertion, momentum and gravity threw Noblit to the ground. The Northern defenders surrounding her crouched and winced. For 100 minutes of play, the Blue Devils and Polar Bears had tested each other. The top two teams in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division, and two of the top-ranked teams in District 3’s 5A classification, settled for a 2-2 draw.

“Both teams put on a show tonight,” Northern head coach Seth Lehman said. “I could not be any more proud of my players.”

Lehman’s Polar Bears (14-1-1, 10-1-1 Colonial), who had won nine straight games since losing Round One against the Blue Devils Sept. 15 in Greencastle, asserted themselves in the second half. They generated five corner kicks to Greencastle’s one, put seven shots on goal to four from the Blue Devils and took a 2-1 lead when Sydney Waits’ powered a shot past goalkeeper Lexi Nelson (12 saves).

“I’ve warned the girls that this was coming,” Greencastle-Antrim coach Chris Noblit said. “It came a little early, but that got a taste of what it’s going to be like in the playoffs.”

The unbeaten Blue Devils (14-0-1, 11-0-1) answered with 26.2 seconds remaining in regulation. Northern goalkeeper Camryn Porter swatted away an initial chance off a Greencastle corner kick, but the rebound dropped at the feet of Rylee Henson, who punched it in for her second goal of the game.

“I thought we possessed more,” Lehman said. “We created more chances. Did we give up a late goal that was brutal? Sure. But I told the girls if you play long enough and coach long enough, you have games like that, tough situations like that.”

Henson had given the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead in the game’s fifth minute, launching a direct kick from 40 yards out into the top right corner.

“We never score on set pieces,” Chris Noblit said, “so tonight was rare.”

Ten minutes, later, the Polar Bears authored a response. Ally Bechtel slipped a pass to Waits at the top of the box. Waits shifted to her left and slipped a shot to the right of a leaning Nelson.

“They’re a special group that handles pressure,” Lehman said. "I’m blessed to be their coach.”

The Blue Devils attempted to grab momentum in the waning moments of an evenly played first half. Henson lined up for a direct kick about 15 yards closer to the goal than her previous shot and launched the ball toward the same spot of the goal frame. But Porter timed her jump precisely, smacking the ball away with a leaping save, one of her six total saves for the night, to end the first half. It set the stage for the next 60 minutes of play that featured momentum swings, tight defense, clutch goals and dramatic momentum swings.

“These are the best two teams in District 3,” Lehman said. “I think we both showed that tonight.”